Miami Gardens, FL

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines sits in Broward County, Florida, about 22 miles north of Miami. American Indians were the first settlers in the area about 4,000 years ago. The city was only incorporated in 1960, taking its name after Edward J. Reed, a member of Britain’s Parliament for the County of Pembroke.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
westernpawprints.org

Tragic event in Miami hits home

The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
MIAMI, FL
mix929.com

Flo Rida helps hand out over 1,000 toys and bikes to kids living in his old neighborhood

Flo Rida grew up in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Florida, and the rapper is paying it forward to his community by bringing some holiday cheer. Flo tapped into his inner Santa Claus and handed out an abundance of toys and bicycles to the local children. He shared the sweet video of the toy drive to his Instagram with the caption, “To God be the glory thank you and everyone else who came out… to help support and inspire so many understanding being blessed to be a blessing.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

As cold weather arrives, help for the homeless ramps up

MIAMI - A persistent northwest wind along with lingering clouds have the chance to make this one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1995.The arrival of Arctic air to South Florida led many people in the region to take precautions to stay safe and warm.For those without permanent shelter, that would be difficult to do."I've got a truck and if things get really windy and nasty out, I can just get in the truck, you know," said Michael Holland. "Unlike a lot of these folks on the street who are going to be stuck in it."Holland said he planned to...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami 2022 Christmas Message

SOUTH FLORIDA – “….….unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given….” As we come together to celebrate this Christmas season, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas – a time of renewal, hope, gratitude, sharing and generosity. Christmas...
MIAMI, FL

