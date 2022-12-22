Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Santa, helpers rappel down Broward Health Medical Center to greet patients
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a grand entrance in Fort Lauderdale, literally descending on a hospital. Old St. Nick on Friday surprised young patients at Broward Health Medical Center. Kris Kringle was joined by an elf and reindeer as they scaled down the building, spreading holiday cheer...
Hip-hop star gives back to South Florida families during the holidays
A Grammy Award winning rapper surprised a South Florida community this week by providing gifts for families just days before Christmas.
WSVN-TV
Former Gulliver Prep football star killed in UVA shooting honored at inaugural bike ride
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been a difficult holiday season for a South Florida family who will be spending their first Christmas without their loved one after he was fatally gunned down while away in college in Virginia, but they were able to fulfill one of his dreams in his memory.
WSVN-TV
Dog found in Dania Beach to reunite with North Carolina family in Jacksonville
(WSVN) - A North Carolina family will soon reunite with their lost dog. In March 2020, a six-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Isis went missing. It was this past Tuesday night that a woman found the dog at a tri-rail station in Dania Beach. The woman and her husband brought...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County gifts man $50K for home renovation as part of ‘Christmas in July’ campaign
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County gave a local homeowner the chance to make his home brand-new, just in time for Christmas. County officials said the generous gesture to Northwest Miami-Dade resident Darryl Williams a gift that can keep on giving. “At first it was just an application, and...
Click10.com
Shelters to open in South Florida ahead of cold Christmas weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency. It begins Friday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40′s over the weekend in Broward. Two shelters in Fort Lauderdale are opening up: the...
WSVN-TV
South Florida prepares for cold temperatures during Christmas weekend; 2 shelters open in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While people won’t be making snow angels in South Florida, residents are advised to expect a colder-than-usual Christmas, and officials are trying to make sure some of the most vulnerable people have what they need to weather the arctic blast. From pets, plants and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pembroke Pines, FL
Pembroke Pines sits in Broward County, Florida, about 22 miles north of Miami. American Indians were the first settlers in the area about 4,000 years ago. The city was only incorporated in 1960, taking its name after Edward J. Reed, a member of Britain’s Parliament for the County of Pembroke.
$60K in Holiday Hug Grants Awarded to 15 HIV Groups in Florida
In this most wonderful time of the year, 15 HIV nonprofits in Florida each received a $4,000 Holiday Hug grant from The Campbell Foundation, an organization based in Fort Lauderdale known for supporting HIV research. What’s more, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is providing matching grants for five of the awards.
WSVN-TV
American Heritage’s Brown, Miami Central’s Baines sign with Miami Hurricanes
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Student athletes from Northwest Miami-Dade and Plantation high schools are now proud be Miami Hurricanes. Damari Brown with American Heritage School and Ruben Baines with Miami Central High on Wednesday signed with the University of Miami’s football team. Brown and Raines joined 22 others to...
WSVN-TV
2 families displaced after fire ignites in NW Miami-Dade townhome
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families and several pets have been left without a home after a fire broke out inside a townhome in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off Northwest 64th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Friday. The fire brought...
westernpawprints.org
Tragic event in Miami hits home
The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
WSVN-TV
North Miami Police officers deliver gifts to apartment complex ahead of Christmas
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s helpers in blue made a special delivery in a South Florida neighborhood. The North Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer on Thursday with a gift giveaway. Officers filled a SWAT truck with tons of goodies and headed to the Center Court Apartments in...
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
mix929.com
Flo Rida helps hand out over 1,000 toys and bikes to kids living in his old neighborhood
Flo Rida grew up in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Florida, and the rapper is paying it forward to his community by bringing some holiday cheer. Flo tapped into his inner Santa Claus and handed out an abundance of toys and bicycles to the local children. He shared the sweet video of the toy drive to his Instagram with the caption, “To God be the glory thank you and everyone else who came out… to help support and inspire so many understanding being blessed to be a blessing.”
wfla.com
WATCH: Miami-Dade mayor pardons pigs ahead of Christmas holiday
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a proclamation pardoning two young pigs ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to NBC Miami, two-month-old siblings “Holly” and “Jolly” were granted clemency from the county as part of a yearly south Florida tradition. They...
As cold weather arrives, help for the homeless ramps up
MIAMI - A persistent northwest wind along with lingering clouds have the chance to make this one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1995.The arrival of Arctic air to South Florida led many people in the region to take precautions to stay safe and warm.For those without permanent shelter, that would be difficult to do."I've got a truck and if things get really windy and nasty out, I can just get in the truck, you know," said Michael Holland. "Unlike a lot of these folks on the street who are going to be stuck in it."Holland said he planned to...
communitynewspapers.com
Chef Samantha Cruz, Executive Chef from the Rum Room Miami opening in January 2023
It is no stranger to this holiday favorite. Cruz, a prior Chef de Cuisine at PLANTA in Miami Beach and leading chef at events like Super Bowl LIV, Miami Open and Art Basel Miami Beach shares her favorite recipe and images for this beloved dish below. “Tamales have always been...
sflcn.com
Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami 2022 Christmas Message
SOUTH FLORIDA – “….….unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given….” As we come together to celebrate this Christmas season, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas – a time of renewal, hope, gratitude, sharing and generosity. Christmas...
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
