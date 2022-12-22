Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO