Miller City cancels check from Van Wert Lincolnview
No quarter was granted as Miller City blunted Van Wert Lincolnview's plans 54-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Miller City and Van Wert Lincolnview played in a 63-41 game on December 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Haviland Wayne Trace stops Lima Central Catholic in snug affair
Haviland Wayne Trace surfed the tension to ride to a 49-41 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 18, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Delphos St. John's and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on December 17 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. Click here for a recap.
Hamler Patrick Henry knocks out victory beat against Defiance Tinora
Hamler Patrick Henry had its hands full but finally brushed off Defiance Tinora 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora squared off with December 23, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
Sylvania Southview outlasts Wapakoneta in topsy-turvy battle
Sylvania Southview had its hands full but finally brushed off Wapakoneta 40-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Holland Springfield and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 8 at Wapakoneta High School. For a full recap, click here.
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon
Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Findlay Liberty-Benton darts by Elmore Woodmore in easy victory
Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
Continental sprints past Leipsic
Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Fremont Ross manhandles Tiffin Columbian
Fremont Ross built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 54-32 win over Tiffin Columbian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on January 12, 2021 at Fremont Ross High School. For a full recap, click here.
Blowout: Kinsman Badger delivers statement win over McDonald
Kinsman Badger's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonald 63-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 15, Kinsman Badger faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and McDonald took on Leetonia on December 10 at Leetonia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
