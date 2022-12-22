Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Requests Disaster Declaration & Recovery Plan For Set Net Industry
The City of Kenai, through a resolution by the City Council at the December 21st meeting, has requested that Governor Mike Dunleavy declare an economic disaster in the Upper Cook Inlet Fisheries Region, and solicits the Governor’s support of a recovery plan. A declaration, according to Resolution 2022-083, could...
kdll.org
River City Books' holiday gift guide
Still figuring out what to get for the readers on your holiday lists? Peggy Mullen and Monica Heath from River City Books in Soldotna shared with us some of their favorite books from 2022. All book mentioned in this interview are available at River City Books. Monica Heath starts out...
kdll.org
Students are returning to local schools after pandemic, though numbers reflect little growth long-term
Student enrollment in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding somewhat steady while the borough’s population grows. That’s according to the latest student counts and enrollment projections for the district — which point toward a bigger trend of outmigration and workforce shortages statewide. Enrollment numbers impact...
alaskareporter.com
Homer man on a mission to share hot meals
In Lviv, Ukraine, missiles fall on and around the city on a regular basis, including near a small Catholic church on whose grounds a 1,350-square-foot tent houses an industrial field kitchen. This kitchen, soon to be providing free hot food to nearby residents and refugees, has been set up by...
radiokenai.com
Double Fatality On Sterling Highway Wednesday
Soldotna Alaska State Troopers responded at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 21st, to a two-vehicle, double fatality collision near milepost 119.5, near Blueberry Lane, of the Sterling Highway in the Clam Gulch area. The drivers of each vehicle, who were the sole occupants of each vehicle, were declared deceased on scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Two die in head-on crash near Clam Gulch
CLAM GULCH, Alaska (KTUU) - A deadly head-on crash on the Kenai Peninsula closed the Sterling Highway in both directions late Wednesday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers. Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tim DeSpain said that the Sterling Highway was reopened around mile 119.5, near the community of...
alaskapublic.org
With thousands waiting, state says food stamp backlog won’t improve any time soon
The temperature in Soldotna has been dipping below zero at night, but Jo Lunstedt says she has had to skip paying her electricity bill to feed her family. “I applied for benefits back on Oct. 27 of 2022. And as of today’s date, I still have not heard anything from them,” she said. “I have to make my food stretch longer. So, we don’t have seconds.”
kdll.org
Highway crashes claim three lives Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near mile post 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde, of Kenai, was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center-line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Ihde and the driver of the truck, 61-year-old Ane Mane, of Homer, were both declared dead at the scene.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Man Killed In Sterling Highway Accident
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers along with Central Emergency Services responded to multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash near mile 99.5 of the Sterling Highway, just north of the Echo Lake Road and Sterling Highway intersection on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:05 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Sam Clyde, age...
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna rallies in support of local family after fatal car crash
After he died in a car accident last week, one local man’s family said they’ve received an outpouring of support from friends and neighbors — more than they ever expected. Thirty-six-year-old Sam Clyde, of Soldotna, leaves behind a wife and five school-aged kids. His sister-in-law, Alyssa Clyde,...
