CNBC

Democratic lawmakers accuse big oil companies of 'greenwashing'

Democratic representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Ro Khanna sent a letter on Friday to the rest of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform with the latest findings from their investigation into the fossil fuel industry's response to climate change. The committee began its investigation into what it calls a...
Axios

Keystone Pipeline could be sold

TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Doubts emerge about NDAA as permitting vehicle

Left-wing opposition will likely make it difficult for Democrats to include Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform deal in a defense spending bill. Meanwhile, California eyes a penalty on “excessive profits” for oil companies, and the International Energy Agency says renewables will surpass coal globally in 2025.   This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your…
ALABAMA STATE
KSNT News

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA (AP) – An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data. Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday estimated the spill on the Keystone system […]
KANSAS STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Sounding the Alarm: Reject fossil gas pipeline expansion, Oregon U.S. Senators say

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick, and FERC commissioners urging them to listen to the Oregon Attorney General and deny permits for TC Energy’s Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) Xpress project. “In order to reach a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, President Biden pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030, below 2005 levels,” wrote Merkley and Wyden. “According to FERCs FEIS, the project would emit...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
ALASKA STATE
pgjonline.com

TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline Shut After Oil Release into Kansas Creek

(Reuters) — Canada's TC Energy on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline due to an oil spill into a Kansas creek. The size of the leak, which occurred about 20 miles south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is currently unknown. Keystone is the primary artery shipping Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast, and also sends barrels to the U.S. hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
STEELE CITY, NE
US News and World Report

A Trail of Oil: Keystone Pipeline's History of Oil Spills

(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian...
KANSAS STATE

