UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
WSVN-TV
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
WESH
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
Florida man claims he's "possessed by demons" after killing mother
A South Florida man facing a second degree murder charge told police the reason he killed his mother was because he was "possessed by demons."
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Woman at Miami-Dade Transit Bus Station
Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman he met on a bus. Derrick Perry, 48, was charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence. According to an arrest report, Perry tried to speak with the victim on a bus...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May. William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says. BSO deputies responded...
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year juvenile on first-degree murder charges.
WSVN-TV
Santa, helpers rappel down Broward Health Medical Center to greet patients
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a grand entrance in Fort Lauderdale, literally descending on a hospital. Old St. Nick on Friday surprised young patients at Broward Health Medical Center. Kris Kringle was joined by an elf and reindeer as they scaled down the building, spreading holiday cheer...
WSVN-TV
#Justice4Joe: Inflatable of Flanigan’s founder stolen from new Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The popular South Florida restaurant chain Flanigan’s is asking for the public’s help in locating an inflatable of their founder after it was stolen during a grand opening in Davie. The inflatable of Joe Flanigan was taken from the new Big Daddy’s Wine and...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman on bus, trying to pull her pants off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus. That man is 48-year-old Derrick Perry, seen in a mugshot with his yellow shirt partially soaked with blood after officers said he resisted arrest following some very disturbing allegations. It...
Click10.com
Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were...
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
cbs12.com
Teacher's assistant accused of molesting students with special needs in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A teacher's assistant at a South Florida High School is accused of molesting students with special needs. Pembroke Pines police arrested 52-year-old John Harrison Smith this week on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 by an offender 18 years or older, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years or older, and two counts of lewd conduct by an authority figure.. He worked at West Broward High School.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Special Victims Unit needs help searching for 20-year-old woman
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit needs the public’s help in searching for a 20-year-old woman. Cassandra Jean Risso was last seen in the area of Brickell on Dec. 20. She stands at 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds has blond hair and blue eyes.
Click10.com
Drivers being towed from Miami-Dade fast food lot at rapid pace, critics blame lack of signage
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous drivers have had their cars towed from a southwest Miami-Dade County parking lot despite there being no signs that say they can’t park there. Those drivers are pointing the finger at one specific business. Car after car getting towed from the spaces at...
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
Hip-hop star gives back to South Florida families during the holidays
A Grammy Award winning rapper surprised a South Florida community this week by providing gifts for families just days before Christmas.
18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert
Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing 18-month Boca Raton boy, city police said the child was located in good condition and the father was arrested in a custody case.
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner officially ruled death as a homicide.
