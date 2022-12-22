ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Comments / 2

 

Click10.com

Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Teacher's assistant accused of molesting students with special needs in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A teacher's assistant at a South Florida High School is accused of molesting students with special needs. Pembroke Pines police arrested 52-year-old John Harrison Smith this week on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 by an offender 18 years or older, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years or older, and two counts of lewd conduct by an authority figure.. He worked at West Broward High School.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Comments / 0

