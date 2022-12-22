PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A teacher's assistant at a South Florida High School is accused of molesting students with special needs. Pembroke Pines police arrested 52-year-old John Harrison Smith this week on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 by an offender 18 years or older, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years or older, and two counts of lewd conduct by an authority figure.. He worked at West Broward High School.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO