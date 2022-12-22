ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 168 – Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Partnership

By Adam Bartels - Assignment Editor
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv3IU_0jquGoSS00

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College continue to partner to help prepare the country’s workforce and economy, while providing a quality education.

The two entities recently gathered together at a summit , along with more than 100 leaders from around the state, local workforce, and economic development groups to further expand opportunities for the non-traditional college student to earn a quality education, and improve their prospects for future employment.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Frank Dooley , Purdue Global Chancellor, about the partnership with Ivy Tech, Purdue Global’s continued growth and benefits, and much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Thompson helps No. 18 IU ease past Elon, 96-72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed No. 18 Indiana beat Elon 96-72 on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

No. 18 Indiana pulls away late, beats Kennesaw State 69-55

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 19 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18 and No. 18 Indiana fended off Kennesaw State 69-55 on Friday. The game was tied 43-all with 9:49 remaining when Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer and Bates made another to push Indiana ahead to stay. Hood-Schifino scored seven points down the stretch […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect

INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

SLIDESHOW: Sights of the winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may end up on the slideshow or […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Quenton Nelson Colts’ lone Pro Bowl selection

INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson’s historic streak continues. The veteran guard was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in as many seasons Wednesday night, and is the Indianapolis Colts’ only representative this season. The team featured an NFL-high seven selections in 2021. Nelson, the 6th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, is the first Colt selected to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Coming off the bench ‘old hat’ for Colts’ Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS – Nick Foles has done this before during his 11-year career – many times, in fact – and the Indianapolis Colts are hoping that helps mitigate the problematic situation they’ve put him in. The veteran quarterback will replace an ineffective Matt Ryan and start his first game of the season Monday night against the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

In ‘crazy’ Colts’ season, it’s Nick Foles’ turn

INDIANAPOLIS – There are times a fresh perspective is required. What in the heck went wrong? And there are times a new set of hands is required on the steering wheel. Maybe things will be different with this guy, anybody else, leading the way. Nick Foles is able to offer an objective observation from the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant

INDIANAPOLIS — “These are the moment we live for,” said IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson. Nodding in agreement was Sgt. Richard El. The two were among the first IMPD officers to reach a weathered black Honda in an Indianapolis parking lot, where inside in his car seat was 5-month-old Kason Thomas. “He was a little cold, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Local EMAs preparing for blizzard like storm to hit central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Across central Indiana emergency management agencies are preparing for potential blizzard-like conditions and what to do when the hits. “We’re telling everybody, don’t take it lightly,” said Dennis Ratekin, the EMA Director in Shelby County. Ratekin is urging everyone in Shelby County to prepare now before the weather takes a turn. ”Make sure […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the city would be canceled due to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy