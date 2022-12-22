Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm makes for chaotic Christmas as airlines canceled 40% of flights in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The winter snowstorm made for a chaotic Christmas weekend at Detroit Metro Airport as airlines canceled around 40% of flights before the day even started. Nearly every passenger was experiencing some delay due to the weather. One person told Local 4 she traveled nearly two days to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE lineman, contractors brave pre-Christmas winter snowstorm in Metro Detroit
The pre-Christmas winter storm was unusual for residents in Michigan because of the cold temperatures and the wind. Single digits, high wind, and snow are tough to get around in, but having to work in it is even more challenging. For much of the day, Local 4 had a front-row...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know. Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm photos: What people across Metro Detroit are seeing as storm strikes Friday
DETROIT – Strong winds are blowing through Metro Detroit and creating dangerous wind chills that feel sub-zero. Those winds are also blowing snow around, which reduces visibility on the roads and makes travel dangerous. The winds are expected to be at their strongest during the late morning and afternoon,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit
There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit. The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas. The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pre-Christmas winter storm blankets Metro Detroit: Less snow, more cold and wind
4Warn Weather – Travel at your own risk today -- though we are still hoping and relying on most of you to avoid travel on this Friday before Christmas. Our Winter Storm Warning continues all day today, and won’t expire until 4 a.m. Saturday. The biggest problem with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams ends early as pre-Christmas snowstorm lands in Metro Detroit
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams cut the season short due to the winter snowstorm that is headed for southeast Michigan. The favorite holiday tradition was outside the pedantic wing of Beaumont Royal Oak. The final moonbeams of the season hit the night sky Thursday (Dec. 22).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions in Metro Detroit: Live traffic map, updates
A dangerous winter storm is likely to wreak havoc on all forms of travel on Friday in Southeast Michigan. A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through Saturday morning, with several inches of snow.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pre-Christmas winter storm: When to expect rain in Metro Detroit, and when it will change to snow
DETROIT – A major winter storm is heading toward Metro Detroit this weekend, with rain expected to turn into snow that lasts through Friday and into Christmas Eve. Here’s the latest 4Warn Weather forecast from Brett Collar, as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Rain arrives in afternoon. Precipitation will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here
Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies. Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous. In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 3K in the dark on Dec. 24, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages that’ll last through Saturday night. On Saturday, Dec. 24, winds will blow at 24-40 mph. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan
Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Karen Drew: I’m stuck at Detroit Metro Airport (for now)
I’m one of the thousands trying to fly out of Detroit Metro Airport this morning. I know it was best to avoid travel today - but my family has already made it to Florida for Christmas, and I’m trying to hard to get to them. I arrived two...
ClickOnDetroit.com
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm warning tonight in SE Michigan: Snow predictions, timeline updates
4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has placed all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under a Winter Storm Warning starting tonight through Saturday morning. High temperatures Thursday will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest after 5 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police, command centers gear up for weekend snowstorm ahead of Christmas holiday
The video coming out of west Michigan was ugly, which is why the Michigan State Police is on standby with extra troopers ready to go if needed. “We’re going to have extra troopers on standby,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We gauge it as it goes.”. It...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
With a winter storm warning taking effect on Thursday night, we’re expecting some school closures around Metro Detroit on Friday. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerous winter storm starts with rain Thursday before snow, wind, cold hit early Friday in SE Michigan
4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has placed all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under a Winter Storm Warning starting tonight through Saturday morning. High temperatures Thursday will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest after 5 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Blizzard warning in effect for West, Northern Michigan with 12-18+ inches of snow possible
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – While Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning ahead of the holiday weekend, parts of Western and Northern Michigan are bracing for a blizzard. Blizzard conditions are expected as rain converts to snow on Thursday evening. Here’s what the National Weather Service in Grand...
