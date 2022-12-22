ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit

There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit. The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas. The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here

Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies. Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous. In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan

Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Karen Drew: I’m stuck at Detroit Metro Airport (for now)

I’m one of the thousands trying to fly out of Detroit Metro Airport this morning. I know it was best to avoid travel today - but my family has already made it to Florida for Christmas, and I’m trying to hard to get to them. I arrived two...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm warning tonight in SE Michigan: Snow predictions, timeline updates

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has placed all of SE lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under a Winter Storm Warning starting tonight through Saturday morning. High temperatures Thursday will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest after 5 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerous winter storm starts with rain Thursday before snow, wind, cold hit early Friday in SE Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE

