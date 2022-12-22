ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro Making Effort To Establish Diverse Team

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is building a staff from diverse backgrounds according to a new report. Spotlight PA reports the new hires represent different policy beliefs and will be a part of the Shapiro team in Harrisburg. Members of his transition team include former law enforcement officials, people in favor of...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding due to increased demand

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following a spike in demand for mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is expanding their programming in local school districts. “Throughout 2022 we’ve received hundreds of youth enrollment inquiries from parents and guardians, and a surge in youth referrals from our school counselors,” said Amanda Dunn, vice president of BBBSCR programs.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
qhubonews.com

We are looking for volunteers to help now with the Code Blue Shelter.

Please see the message below from the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition:. The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition is sending the following notification out to the Community and if anyone wants to assist, please see the details below. With the upcoming cold weather this weekend, the Coalition is looking to host a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Man dies at Dauphin County prison

Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage

MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
MARIETTA, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

US Postal Worker Hurt In Lancaster County Crash: Police

A US Postal Service delivery person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Thursday, authorities say. The mail truck and silver sedan collided at the intersection of Sego Sago and West Lexington roads on Dec. 22, th Northern Lancaster County Regional police department, detailed in a release on Friday morning.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison

An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said. Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Woman holds Walmart employee hostage, asks for a news anchor, Mississippi video shows

A 21-year-old was shot and killed by police after she held a Walmart employee hostage, Mississippi authorities said. Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by a Richland police officer the evening of Dec. 21 during a hostage situation at a Walmart, according to a news release from The Mississippi Department of Public Safety. No other injuries occurred during the incident.
RICHLAND, PA
FOX 43

Winter weather challenges travelers' holiday plans

YORK, Pa. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, forcing more than 1,800 flight cancellations and 3,700 delays across the country on Thursday alone. Snowfall has been on travelers' minds for days. "As early as Tuesday we saw the weather, that it was going to snowing," said...
HARRISBURG, PA
