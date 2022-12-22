Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
wbut.com
Shapiro Making Effort To Establish Diverse Team
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is building a staff from diverse backgrounds according to a new report. Spotlight PA reports the new hires represent different policy beliefs and will be a part of the Shapiro team in Harrisburg. Members of his transition team include former law enforcement officials, people in favor of...
Hearing care professional travels to Puerto Rico to provide hearing aids for those in need
YORK, Pa. — Paula Wildasin who works at the York Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center in Spring Garden township was able to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through the Miracle-Ear Foundation. “It was the best time of year to go, during the holiday season, what better gift to give than...
Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding due to increased demand
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Following a spike in demand for mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is expanding their programming in local school districts. “Throughout 2022 we’ve received hundreds of youth enrollment inquiries from parents and guardians, and a surge in youth referrals from our school counselors,” said Amanda Dunn, vice president of BBBSCR programs.
qhubonews.com
We are looking for volunteers to help now with the Code Blue Shelter.
Please see the message below from the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition:. The Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition is sending the following notification out to the Community and if anyone wants to assist, please see the details below. With the upcoming cold weather this weekend, the Coalition is looking to host a...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
WGAL
Man dies at Dauphin County prison
Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
abc27.com
Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
abc27.com
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
abc27.com
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
Lancaster Farming
Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage
MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
US Postal Worker Hurt In Lancaster County Crash: Police
A US Postal Service delivery person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Thursday, authorities say. The mail truck and silver sedan collided at the intersection of Sego Sago and West Lexington roads on Dec. 22, th Northern Lancaster County Regional police department, detailed in a release on Friday morning.
Shelters for homeless near capacity as ‘arctic outbreak’ approaches
With temperatures expected to plummet at the end of the week, multiple cold-weather shelters are open in the Harrisburg area for those without homes — but organizers are concerned there’s not enough capacity to meet an increasing need. The National Weather Service is projecting that an “arctic outbreak”...
Inmate Dies Day Before Christmas At Dauphin County Prison
An inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died overnight Saturday, Dec. 24, officials said. Richard A. Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED, Dauphin County Spokesman Brett Hambright said. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
20 years later: Christmas Eve killer still on death row
Twenty years after a triple murder in Middletown, the man convicted of the crime remains on death row. Where does Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro stand on the issue of capital punishment?
Centre Daily
Woman holds Walmart employee hostage, asks for a news anchor, Mississippi video shows
A 21-year-old was shot and killed by police after she held a Walmart employee hostage, Mississippi authorities said. Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by a Richland police officer the evening of Dec. 21 during a hostage situation at a Walmart, according to a news release from The Mississippi Department of Public Safety. No other injuries occurred during the incident.
Winter weather challenges travelers' holiday plans
YORK, Pa. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, forcing more than 1,800 flight cancellations and 3,700 delays across the country on Thursday alone. Snowfall has been on travelers' minds for days. "As early as Tuesday we saw the weather, that it was going to snowing," said...
