ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Creek, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Cafe Society in Omaha

Nestled inside an art house cinema in Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood is a wonderful place called Lola’s. Its owners were looking for something they were used to in New York, but couldn’t find in Omaha – a vibrant café where people could come any time of the day or night.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Precautions to take for the winter weather

OMAHA, Neb.—Low temperatures mean ice. Not only on the road, but where you walk as well. "I think everyone should be as careful as they can be during this time of year," said Dr. Joseph Morgan, an orthopedic surgeon at Nebraska Medicine. "It can be surprising how quickly it can sneak up on you, so we always advise everyone to just maintain the utmost in caution."
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Salvation Army opens Warming Centers at several locations in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With temperatures dropping below zero, staying outside for too long can be dangerous. “You risk the chance of getting frostbitten,” said Salvation Army representative, Lt. Johnny Miller. So, if you're looking for a quick place to warm yourself, the Salvation Army has you covered. They...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

DCHD warning of possible salmonella outbreak in alfalfa sprouts

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Health Department announced an investigation on Friday into a cluster of stomach illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of Friday, DCHD says that 12 people have reported getting sick after consuming alfalfa sprouts either at a local restaurant or after...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos

OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Another pediatric COVID death reported in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported another COVID-related pediatric death, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths in the county to 4. The health department said the young person had multiple underlying health conditions. The Friday report also reported 4 other COVID-related deaths, one man and three women...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy