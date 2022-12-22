Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Cafe Society in Omaha
Nestled inside an art house cinema in Omaha’s Dundee neighborhood is a wonderful place called Lola’s. Its owners were looking for something they were used to in New York, but couldn’t find in Omaha – a vibrant café where people could come any time of the day or night.
fox42kptm.com
City of Omaha and local homeless shelter prepare for freezing weather
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A winter storm is coming, city officials and non-profits are preparing for the winter blast. It’s cold outside but it’s about to get a whole lot colder because of the winter storm that's coming through Omaha and the metro Wednesday night.
fox42kptm.com
Precautions to take for the winter weather
OMAHA, Neb.—Low temperatures mean ice. Not only on the road, but where you walk as well. "I think everyone should be as careful as they can be during this time of year," said Dr. Joseph Morgan, an orthopedic surgeon at Nebraska Medicine. "It can be surprising how quickly it can sneak up on you, so we always advise everyone to just maintain the utmost in caution."
fox42kptm.com
Metro Transit announces revised schedule due to freezing weather conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you ride the bus, Metro Transit says it will end all bus and ORBT service early tonight (Thursday) and will do it again tomorrow. The decision is due to weather conditions. We're told operations will stop starting at 8:00 P.M. and will stop at that...
fox42kptm.com
Salvation Army opens Warming Centers at several locations in the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With temperatures dropping below zero, staying outside for too long can be dangerous. “You risk the chance of getting frostbitten,” said Salvation Army representative, Lt. Johnny Miller. So, if you're looking for a quick place to warm yourself, the Salvation Army has you covered. They...
fox42kptm.com
DCHD warning of possible salmonella outbreak in alfalfa sprouts
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Health Department announced an investigation on Friday into a cluster of stomach illnesses caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of Friday, DCHD says that 12 people have reported getting sick after consuming alfalfa sprouts either at a local restaurant or after...
fox42kptm.com
Finalists for job of superintendent for Ralston Public Schools have been identified
RALSTON, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Finalists have been selected for the superintendent search of Ralston Public Schools. In a news release sent today, the district said the field of candidates has been narrowed to four. They are Dr. Angela Plugge, Mr. Jason Buckingham, Mr. Mark Fritch and Dr. Cecilia Wilken. All...
fox42kptm.com
PACE supporters say investigation into group is part of 'targeted' effort against Latinos
OMAHA, Neb.—On Tuesday, federal agents served a search warrant on a building owned by the nonprofit group Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE). PACE works with youth in the community, providing athletic opportunities to families who lack the resources to do so. It was formed by the Omaha chapter of the Latino Peace Officers Association and gets funding from the city and other grants.
fox42kptm.com
Kalkbrenner returns, Bluejays finally snap six-game losing streak with win against Butler
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to the court on Thursday night, and in doing so led his team to a much needed 78-56 victory over Butler at the CHI Health Center. CU looked like an entirely different team with Kalkbrenner on the floor, as...
fox42kptm.com
Another pediatric COVID death reported in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported another COVID-related pediatric death, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths in the county to 4. The health department said the young person had multiple underlying health conditions. The Friday report also reported 4 other COVID-related deaths, one man and three women...
Comments / 0