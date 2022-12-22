ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
The Independent

Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’

A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...
New York Post

Hunter Biden joins US, French elite at dad’s first White House state dinner

WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden will join the most powerful and influential members of US and French society Thursday night at his father’s first state dinner as president, according to the official guest list. The disgraced first son has been a pervasive presence near his father since mid-November as House Republicans vow to probe President Biden’s role in his family’s lucrative foreign consulting work. Several billionaires and Hollywood stars will dine on award-winning wine and cheeses and butter-poached Maine lobsters flown in for the White House dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. Actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, singer John Legend, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough...
MAINE STATE
The Hill

Feehery: Don’t make Biden a martyr

It’s not easy to stop a president from winning reelection.   It’s a lot harder if the opposition party makes the president a martyr.  There is a plausible scenario that the economy will come roaring back over the next two years. Inflation is starting to ebb. The Federal Reserve is considering taking its foot off…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

8 bad things that have happened to Trump in the 3 weeks since he launched his presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump formally announced his third run for president on Nov. 15 — and the first three weeks of his campaign haven't exactly been smooth sailing. In fact, it's "hard to imagine a worse first month of a presidential campaign than Trump has had," Politico's Kyle Cheney noted. "It's been nothing but nightmares so far," agreed Alayna Treene at Axios. "He's faced setbacks in court, dismal polls, scandals of his own making." Here's a short list of things things that have gone wrong for Trump since his Mar-a-Lago campaign rollout: Trump's handpicked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost to Sen....
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid

A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be...
LOUISIANA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The simmering race to protect Biden on the Hill

The battle to become President JOE BIDEN’s top defender on Capitol Hill is on. With Republicans sharpening their investigative knives for Biden (this week, House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY released a list of more than a dozen lines of inquiry into the administration), the race to succeed outgoing Rep. CAROLYN MALONEY (D-N.Y.) as the top Dem on the House Oversight Committee is raging at a fever pitch.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats fret as Biden tries to bolster re-election case touting legislative wins

WASHINGTON — As 2022 draws to a close, President Joe Biden plans to give an upbeat national address Thursday afternoon with a unifying message. The celebratory tone caps a season in which Biden promoted a slew of hard-won legislative successes. His aim has been to build enough momentum at the midpoint of his term that would make a run for re-election look unstoppable, sources said, even as many Democrats remain anxious about rallying behind a party standard-bearer who recently turned 80.

Comments / 0

Community Policy