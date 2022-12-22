Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Helping those battling addiction get into the holiday spirit
Rochester, N.Y. — A Christmas celebration party was hosted by the Reentry & Community Development Center on Saturday. The organization that hosted the event is a black-led non-profit dedicated to helping men and women that have been recently released from custody - who are struggling with addiction. Attendees were...
13 WHAM
Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center
Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
13 WHAM
Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years later
Webster, N.Y. — Photos, newspaper articles and memories of Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, and Mike Chiapperini, 43, fill the remembrance room at the West Webster Fire Department. The two volunteers were shot and killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve, when a man shot at them while they responded to a fire on Lake Road.
13 WHAM
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
13 WHAM
ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: 8-year-old's generous donation
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Julia Linn. She's 8 years old and raised $450 through her lemonade stand, earning money by doing chores. The Bright Spot is that she donated the money to Golisano Children's Hospital. Julia lost her 4-year-old cousin to cancer and wanted to...
13 WHAM
Ex-Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee disputes charges
Rochester, N.Y. — Gregory Bodine started his job at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center 11 months ago. He said he took pride in building good rapport with the juveniles he was supervising, even referring to some of them as "Nephew." "They called me 'Unc,'" Bodine said. "Every kid...
13 WHAM
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
13 WHAM
Rochester students voice their opinions on important topics during 'Project Soapbox'
Rochester, N.Y. — High school students in Rochester got the chance to share what matters most to them on Wednesday. "Project Soapbox" allows students from Northeast College Prep to deliver speeches on topics they're passionate about. Students researched their topics, then condensed their thoughts into a two-minute speech for...
13 WHAM
5 people arrested for attempted car thefts at CarMax in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — One man and four juveniles are accused of trying to steal cars from a used car retailer on West Henrietta Road. Deputies responded to CarMax around 12:45 a.m. Friday and saw four vehicles being driven on the property. Six people allegedly jumped a fence and tried...
13 WHAM
Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village wraps up festivities early due to weather
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village has finished up its festivities a day early due to the dangerous weather advisories coming to Rochester this weekend. Santa even made an appearance on Thursday before his final preparation to the North Pole. He is heading back just in time, and hopefully...
13 WHAM
Canceled flights at Rochester airport, travel advisories on the roads during winter storm
The winter storm interrupted many plans for holiday travel. A travel advisory is in place in Monroe County and many surrounding counties. Many flights were canceled across the country. In Rochester, by Friday evening, no flights were coming in or out. Cancellations were already starting to decorate the list of...
13 WHAM
Peluso appointed RCSD superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education appointed Carmine Peluso as the district's superintendent Thursday. The board held a press conference following a special emergency meeting, announcing Peluso's promotion from interim superintendent. Peluso has led the district since August, when Lesli Myers-Small left. Peluso has...
13 WHAM
Rochester lifts water boil advisory following water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The boil water notice that was put into effect Wednesday evening as a result of a water main break on Favor Street near West Main and Ford Streets has been lifted and tap water is now safe to drink in all parts of the city. The...
13 WHAM
Thruway closes in Western New York amid winter storm
The New York State Thruway is now closed to all traffic between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. The closure is in effect from Exit 46 (Interstate 390) to the state border in both directions. The Thruway had already banned tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, and later commercial...
13 WHAM
Rochester City School District cancels school for Thursday due to water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District has announced schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday due to the water main break impacting much of the city. All school-related activities are also canceled. Rochester City School District staff are not expected to report. No transportation will be...
13 WHAM
Winter weather could impact holiday deliveries
Rochester, N.Y. — The wintry mix expected to hit most of the U.S. could have an impact on those last-minute holiday deliveries. Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the Post Office all say they're monitoring the weather and forecasts closely, as the arctic front expected to hit a large portion of the country moves in.
13 WHAM
Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions
Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
13 WHAM
Preparations underway for winter storm, RG&E predicting possible power outages
A winter storm is moving in- just before Christmas- with the biggest impacts expected west of Rochester. The City of Rochester and Monroe County have declared states of emergency. Parking lots were packed Thursday night as people raced to the stores in advance of the storm. At the Brockport Wegmans,...
