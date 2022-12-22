ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Helping those battling addiction get into the holiday spirit

Rochester, N.Y. — A Christmas celebration party was hosted by the Reentry & Community Development Center on Saturday. The organization that hosted the event is a black-led non-profit dedicated to helping men and women that have been recently released from custody - who are struggling with addiction. Attendees were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Santa visits CP Rochester and Golisano Autism Center

Henrietta N.Y. — Jolly old Saint Nicholas made a fun and heartfelt visit Thursday. The man in red teamed up with his elves in blue. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at CP Rochester on horseback courtesy of the Rochester Police Mounted Patrol Unit, visiting with kids in the Augustin Children's Center Preschool Program.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fallen West Webster firefighters remembered 10 years later

Webster, N.Y. — Photos, newspaper articles and memories of Tomasz Kaczowka, 19, and Mike Chiapperini, 43, fill the remembrance room at the West Webster Fire Department. The two volunteers were shot and killed 10 years ago on Christmas Eve, when a man shot at them while they responded to a fire on Lake Road.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: 8-year-old's generous donation

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Julia Linn. She's 8 years old and raised $450 through her lemonade stand, earning money by doing chores. The Bright Spot is that she donated the money to Golisano Children's Hospital. Julia lost her 4-year-old cousin to cancer and wanted to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

5 people arrested for attempted car thefts at CarMax in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — One man and four juveniles are accused of trying to steal cars from a used car retailer on West Henrietta Road. Deputies responded to CarMax around 12:45 a.m. Friday and saw four vehicles being driven on the property. Six people allegedly jumped a fence and tried...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village wraps up festivities early due to weather

Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village has finished up its festivities a day early due to the dangerous weather advisories coming to Rochester this weekend. Santa even made an appearance on Thursday before his final preparation to the North Pole. He is heading back just in time, and hopefully...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Peluso appointed RCSD superintendent

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District Board of Education appointed Carmine Peluso as the district's superintendent Thursday. The board held a press conference following a special emergency meeting, announcing Peluso's promotion from interim superintendent. Peluso has led the district since August, when Lesli Myers-Small left. Peluso has...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway closes in Western New York amid winter storm

The New York State Thruway is now closed to all traffic between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. The closure is in effect from Exit 46 (Interstate 390) to the state border in both directions. The Thruway had already banned tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, and later commercial...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather could impact holiday deliveries

Rochester, N.Y. — The wintry mix expected to hit most of the U.S. could have an impact on those last-minute holiday deliveries. Major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the Post Office all say they're monitoring the weather and forecasts closely, as the arctic front expected to hit a large portion of the country moves in.
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions

Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
BRIGHTON, NY

