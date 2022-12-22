Read full article on original website
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
Albany CSD strikes slaveowner from school name
A committee launched by the Albany School District Board of Education in June has landed on a new name for Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, district officials announced Thursday.
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WRGB
Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals
Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
wamc.org
Albany Central Warehouse changes hands as redevelopment effort begins
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy handed Jeff Buell, Principal of Redburn Development, documents officially transferring title of Central Warehouse outside the builidng as city, county and state officials looked on. (December 22, 2022) A new chapter has begun for downtown Albany's long-abandoned Central Warehouse, one of the area’s worst eyesores....
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
The future of Albany’s Central Warehouse
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will be joined by Redburn Development, Columbia Development, Empire State Development and state and local leaders for a major announcement regarding the future of Central Warehouse.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
NewsChannel 36
Part Two: New York State's progress combatting period poverty
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- When a person or a family comes to St. Paul's Center, a homeless shelter in Rensselaer, they often have next to nothing. Tracy Pitcher, Executive Director for St. Paul's said being able to provide period products is significant for their members. “They’re surprised and relieved because especially...
Holiday package thieves found on 1st Street in Troy
During the holiday season, common sights are UPS trucks and other delivery vehicles delivering last-minute gifts. On Tuesday, a man and a woman decided to be the grinch and steal packages along 1st street in Troy. Deb Luce was expecting a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her grandson. “I knew […]
Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced
Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Lottery winner among us
The New York Lottery announced multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Dec 21 Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at:. S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50. Kings Park Mini Mart Corp at 7 Main...
WRGB
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.
