Albany, NY

WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
WRGB

Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals

Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany Central Warehouse changes hands as redevelopment effort begins

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy handed Jeff Buell, Principal of Redburn Development, documents officially transferring title of Central Warehouse outside the builidng as city, county and state officials looked on. (December 22, 2022) A new chapter has begun for downtown Albany's long-abandoned Central Warehouse, one of the area’s worst eyesores....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Part Two: New York State's progress combatting period poverty

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- When a person or a family comes to St. Paul's Center, a homeless shelter in Rensselaer, they often have next to nothing. Tracy Pitcher, Executive Director for St. Paul's said being able to provide period products is significant for their members. “They’re surprised and relieved because especially...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday package thieves found on 1st Street  in Troy

During the holiday season, common sights are UPS trucks and other delivery vehicles delivering last-minute gifts. On Tuesday, a man and a woman decided to be the grinch and steal packages along 1st street in Troy. Deb Luce was expecting a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her grandson.  “I knew […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced

Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
ALBANY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Lottery winner among us

The New York Lottery announced multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Dec 21 Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at:. S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50. Kings Park Mini Mart Corp at 7 Main...
KINGS PARK, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington

BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
BENNINGTON, VT

