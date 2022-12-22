Read full article on original website
Calls for furnace repair in Omaha spike during bitter cold temperatures
While most folks have been staying inside during this bitter cold there are some heading out into the elements to make sure the rest of us stay warm and cozy.
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
KETV.com
Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
Some Omaha area residents brave Thursday's sub-zero temperatures
Residents across the Omaha metro weren't afraid to venture out of the house in sub-zero temperates Thursday morning.
1011now.com
First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
WOWT
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
fox42kptm.com
Salvation Army opens Warming Centers at several locations in the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With temperatures dropping below zero, staying outside for too long can be dangerous. “You risk the chance of getting frostbitten,” said Salvation Army representative, Lt. Johnny Miller. So, if you're looking for a quick place to warm yourself, the Salvation Army has you covered. They...
WOWT
Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
WOWT
Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
WOWT
6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate
The bitter cold is too intense for salt to work on Omaha's roads -- the city is using sand instead. 5 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly wet as traffic builds. Roads continue to fare well as this 6 First Alert Weather Day continues. Omaha Public Works reminds residents to...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
WOWT
Several crashes Friday morning, NB JFK Reopened
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temperatures and increased traffic did not lend to any melting overnight. The thin layer of snow on the roads has led to numerous crashes included several one car spin outs. The worst of the issues was on NB JFK near Gilmore road where that crash had cause the road to be shut down at Chandler road as of 6:30am. As of about 8am, that road was allowed to reopen.
WOWT
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
WOWT
6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
