OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temperatures and increased traffic did not lend to any melting overnight. The thin layer of snow on the roads has led to numerous crashes included several one car spin outs. The worst of the issues was on NB JFK near Gilmore road where that crash had cause the road to be shut down at Chandler road as of 6:30am. As of about 8am, that road was allowed to reopen.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO