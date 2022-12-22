ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Salvation Army opens Warming Centers at several locations in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With temperatures dropping below zero, staying outside for too long can be dangerous. “You risk the chance of getting frostbitten,” said Salvation Army representative, Lt. Johnny Miller. So, if you're looking for a quick place to warm yourself, the Salvation Army has you covered. They...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Several crashes Friday morning, NB JFK Reopened

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid temperatures and increased traffic did not lend to any melting overnight. The thin layer of snow on the roads has led to numerous crashes included several one car spin outs. The worst of the issues was on NB JFK near Gilmore road where that crash had cause the road to be shut down at Chandler road as of 6:30am. As of about 8am, that road was allowed to reopen.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
NEBRASKA STATE

