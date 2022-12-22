ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season

The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Echo online

EMU men's basketball holdout to beat Detroit Mercy, 79-77

The Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team played its oldest rival which dates back to 1898, earning a home victory downing the visiting Titans of the University of Detroit Mercy inside the George Gervin Game Above Center on Dec. 18. The Eagles (3-9, 0-0 MAC) snapped a three-game losing streak with their second home victory of the season while defeating the Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) for the second game in the series.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win

UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH

