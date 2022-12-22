Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton beats East Jackson behind big night from Logan Blackledge
Hanover-Horton’s Logan Blackledge scored 29 points as the Comets beat East Jackson 70-59 on Thursday. Seven of those came in the fourth quarter as the Comets extended what had been a 50-45 lead after three. Beau Bialczyk added eight of his 15 points in that quarter as well. Luke Soper had 11 in the game.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth boys beat Clarkston for second straight year
FLINT – Christmas should be a bit merrier this year for the boys basketball team at Carman-Ainsworth. For the second straight year, the Cavaliers knocked off perennial Division 1 power Clarkston and they did it on the road this season.
MLive.com
Schedule set for Shot-Clock Classic at Spring Arbor
The schedule is set for the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor. In its second year, the Classic will bring in boys basketball teams from the Jackson area and beyond to play with a 35-second shot clock in place.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins records career night as he moves closer to full health
EAST LANSING – A few minutes after Jaden Akins recorded a career-best scoring game on Wednesday night for Michigan State, he had an admission to make to his head coach. After Tom Izzo addressed his Spartans team following its win over Oakland, Akins asked for a quick word.
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena
They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
MLive.com
First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season
The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
Echo online
EMU men's basketball holdout to beat Detroit Mercy, 79-77
The Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team played its oldest rival which dates back to 1898, earning a home victory downing the visiting Titans of the University of Detroit Mercy inside the George Gervin Game Above Center on Dec. 18. The Eagles (3-9, 0-0 MAC) snapped a three-game losing streak with their second home victory of the season while defeating the Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) for the second game in the series.
MLive.com
‘Destiny’ guides 3-star WR Semaj Morgan to signing with Michigan Wolverines football
FARMINGTON HILLS – Semaj Morgan is officially a Michigan Wolverine. Early on Wednesday morning, the three-star West Bloomfield wide receiver sent his National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan as Morgan finally made official his year-long commitment to the Wolverines football program. “It ain’t really hit me...
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
diehardsport.com
Top In-State 2024 Recruit Already Has Michigan On His Mind
The Wolverines look to be in great shape with four-star Jacob Oden. Ranked as the No. 5 player and a top 200 recruit in the class, Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product, was donning some Maize and Blue during a recent event:
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Michigan Win
UNC Basketball won another important game versus another quality team on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. As a guy that lives in Columbus, Ohio, and is surrounded constantly by the “OH-IO” chants, it was so refreshing to travel to Charlotte last night and hear “Tar-Heels” live and in person. Below are my random, live, and in-person observations from the win versus Michigan.
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
mgoblue
Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
MLive.com
Michigan State football lands ‘very strong’ 2023 recruiting class
EAST LANSING – While Michigan State was headed to an 11-2 record and top-10 finish in the national rankings last season, coach Mel Tucker and his staff identified needs. That led to the Spartans signing 23 players to a 2022 recruiting class that ranked 23rd in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events
Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
diehardsport.com
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
