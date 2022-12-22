Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
fox4news.com
Fans brave the arctic blast to attend Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Some brave souls went out to Amon G. Carter Stadium at the TCU’s campus Thursday night for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between the Air Force and Baylor. Tailgating was canceled, as well as other pre-game events, due to the weather. But fans, traveling...
Despite the cold, tonight's Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth is still on
Kick-off for the game is at 6:30 p.m. when the temperature at Amon Carter Stadium is expected to be 20 degrees with wind child factors in the single digits.
Fort Worth Armed Forces Bowl was the coldest college bowl game ever
Last night’s Armed Forces Bowl was not really a great game but it does have one distinction. It goes into the books as the coldest bowl game ever.
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
North Texas high school band to perform at Armed Forces Bowl in blistering cold
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Fallon got the call last Friday for an opportunity that he and his students will remember for a very long time. Fallon, a band director for Boswell High School in Fort Worth, was asked by the Air Force if their band would like to represent for them in Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 22 late morning forecast
Temperatures are tumbling across North Texas and some flakes are falling! FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews walks you through the day and what you should expect from this system.
CandysDirt.com
This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic
Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth non-profits partner up to feed, shelter the homeless during wintry weather
FORT WORTH, Texas - Neighborhood non-profits joined forces Thursday to provide shelter and a hearty meal for those who would otherwise go without safety or something to eat. With temperatures dropping across North Texas on Thursday, many of our neighbors won’t have a place to escape the dangerous cold.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
fox4news.com
Flight cancellations due to severe weather frustrating holiday travelers
DALLAS - Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, but severe weather across the country is grounding some flights. Across the U.S. more than 4,360 flights have been canceled and more than 5,215 others have been delayed, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
Man found unconscious in Fort Worth dies; extreme cold may be a factor
A man has died in Fort Worth from what may have been exposure to the cold. The temperature was about 19 degrees when the victim was found.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
Comments / 0