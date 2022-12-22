ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic

Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Flight cancellations due to severe weather frustrating holiday travelers

DALLAS - Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, but severe weather across the country is grounding some flights. Across the U.S. more than 4,360 flights have been canceled and more than 5,215 others have been delayed, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy