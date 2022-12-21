Route 15 southbound is closed at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County due to tractor trailer crash. Crews are on scene, according to PennDOT. Southbound motorists are currently being detoured off and back on at the Sebring Exit. One lane is expected to be open in the next 15 minutes. The second lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon. Be alert, slow down, and drive with caution in the area. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO