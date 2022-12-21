Read full article on original website
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
WOLF
Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
Holiday Giving Boxes prepared for families in need
CHOW has a holiday tradition of preparing and distributing boxes of food to people and families in need, and each year the demand continues to grow.
Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s mobile pantry
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier held its monthly mobile food pantry in the Binghamton Plaza, and hundreds of families lined up to receive a holiday meal.v
Vestal Trailside Inn Manager says New Business Will Open
People who have been awaiting the debut of a restaurant and boutique hotel at the historic Drovers Inn building in Vestal have been wondering when it will open. Trailside Inn LLC acquired the old Drovers Inn on Pumphouse Road in March 2021 for $399,000. Town of Union resident Jeannie Post...
Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
Broome County Land Bank’s newest listing
The Broome County Land Bank has officially listed its newest affordable home on the market in time for the holidays.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Scranton
Scranton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Scranton.
thehomepagenetwork.com
House Fire Leads To Wellsboro Move & Best Dressed Showcase Win
The Home Page Network and Christine A Moore Millinery wrapped up their 7th year of the Best Dressed Showcase! Thirty-eight contestants entered this year, and our silver winner Anne Evanco stepped into the Home Page studios to share her memories with Sara Vogt, Home Page Vice-President. But first, let’s find...
Binghamton woman charged with felony DWI in Tioga County
Last week, a Binghamton man was arrested in Tioga County for driving while intoxicated.
Crash on Route 15 SB at the Sebring exit in Tioga County
Route 15 southbound is closed at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County due to tractor trailer crash. Crews are on scene, according to PennDOT. Southbound motorists are currently being detoured off and back on at the Sebring Exit. One lane is expected to be open in the next 15 minutes. The second lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon. Be alert, slow down, and drive with caution in the area. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
No injuries after school bus hits deer in Tioga County
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – No injuries were reported in Tioga County after a bus hit a deer Wednesday morning. The Southern Tioga School District superintendent told 18 News that the bus hit a deer while headed to Cowanesque Valley. Students were on board and were taken to the hospital to be checked. However, no […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
Lane restriction on I-81 in Susquehanna Co. due to crash
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to a crash.
Bishop Bambera ordains eight men as permanent deacons
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
