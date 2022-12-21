ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

WOLF

Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Nanticoke woman sentenced for thefts in Dallas, Plymouth townships

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was sentenced Thursday to state prison for stealing items from houses in Dallas and Plymouth townships in 2020. Sandra Lee Davis, 41, of Houseman Street, began sobbing when Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced her to six years, six months to 13 years in prison on four total counts of theft and four total counts of receiving stolen property. Davis pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.
PLYMOUTH, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

House Fire Leads To Wellsboro Move & Best Dressed Showcase Win

The Home Page Network and Christine A Moore Millinery wrapped up their 7th year of the Best Dressed Showcase! Thirty-eight contestants entered this year, and our silver winner Anne Evanco stepped into the Home Page studios to share her memories with Sara Vogt, Home Page Vice-President. But first, let’s find...
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 15 SB at the Sebring exit in Tioga County

Route 15 southbound is closed at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County due to tractor trailer crash. Crews are on scene, according to PennDOT. Southbound motorists are currently being detoured off and back on at the Sebring Exit. One lane is expected to be open in the next 15 minutes. The second lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon. Be alert, slow down, and drive with caution in the area. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

No injuries after school bus hits deer in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – No injuries were reported in Tioga County after a bus hit a deer Wednesday morning. The Southern Tioga School District superintendent told 18 News that the bus hit a deer while headed to Cowanesque Valley. Students were on board and were taken to the hospital to be checked. However, no […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
OWEGO, NY
Times Leader

Bishop Bambera ordains eight men as permanent deacons

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to...
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County

Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Property owner charged with stalking tenants

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames force families from homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
SCRANTON, PA

