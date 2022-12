For the 21st consecutive season, the Wisconsin football team is headed to a bowl game. For the first time in school history, that bowl appearance will come in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) will face Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) on Dec. 27 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The game will kick off at 9:15 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN.

