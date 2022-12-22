Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols
One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Top 30 early signees in the SEC
The Early Signing Period is officially underway as many of the top high school football players in the country signed with their respective college of choice this week. And while there are still plenty of unsigned and uncommitted prospects on the board, the Southeastern Conference has already added a major influx of talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
SEC East Team Making Big Moves in the Transfer Portal
An SEC East team has been making significant moves in the Transfer Portal as they look to supplant Georgia at the top of the division.
