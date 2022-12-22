Read full article on original website
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
PHOTOS: Four families displaced after house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families. The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turned […]
Grand Saline house ‘complete loss’ after overnight fire
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in Grand Saline; no one was injured, but the structure was a complete loss. The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23 on FM 857, just south of CR 1703, and upon arrival crews saw fire coming from the roof, according to a post from the Grand Saline Fire Department. Mutual aid was requested from four neighboring departments, but the house could not be saved.
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said. The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.
Tyler mechanic gives car preparation tips for icy weather
1 person dead after shooting at Longview Waffle house
LONGVIEW, Texas — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. Longview police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House, located on East Loop 281. A man and woman with gunshot wounds...
Tyler firefighters battle apartment fire in freezing cold; 1 pet dies, Christmas presents saved
TYLER, Texas (KSLA) - Tyler Fire Department (TFD) respond to a residential fire in the early morning after an arctic freeze blows into area. On Dec. 23, at 6:50 a.m., the TFD received a dispatch to 736 South Fannin Avenue for a residential structure fire. Callers reported seeing flames coming from the roof, and occupants were attempting to evacuate the building.
Free water offered to Overton residents
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
