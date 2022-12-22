GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in Grand Saline; no one was injured, but the structure was a complete loss. The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23 on FM 857, just south of CR 1703, and upon arrival crews saw fire coming from the roof, according to a post from the Grand Saline Fire Department. Mutual aid was requested from four neighboring departments, but the house could not be saved.

GRAND SALINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO