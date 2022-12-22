ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLTV

Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
KLTV

Grand Saline house ‘complete loss’ after overnight fire

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in Grand Saline; no one was injured, but the structure was a complete loss. The fire took place at about 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 23 on FM 857, just south of CR 1703, and upon arrival crews saw fire coming from the roof, according to a post from the Grand Saline Fire Department. Mutual aid was requested from four neighboring departments, but the house could not be saved.
CBS19

Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
KLTV

Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman

KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
KLTV

Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. An...
KLTV

Tyler mechanic gives car preparation tips for icy weather

RAW VIDEO: First responders at scene of pin-in wreck at Old Bullard, WSW Loop 323 in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Lt. Adam Tarrant, a Chevy pickup was headed north on Old Bullard on a green light. A sedan was headed westbound on the loop, ran the red light, and hit the pickup. The sedan caught fire.
CBS19

1 person dead after shooting at Longview Waffle house

LONGVIEW, Texas — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. Longview police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House, located on East Loop 281. A man and woman with gunshot wounds...
KLTV

Free water offered to Overton residents

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday

KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting

Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
