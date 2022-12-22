Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Daily Cardinal
Fickell takes Badgers for a spin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6, 4-5) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. With new-look depth charts due to transfers and draft declarations, the teams will meet at Chase Field, home of MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, to conclude their disappointing 2022 campaigns.
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas
Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
SportsGrid
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview and Insights
Two Power Five programs are set to collide in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers handle the West Virginia Mountaineers in a tight, low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been played annually since 1989.
Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck trade jabs over recruit
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell and Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck traded words over a recruit on early national signing day. The dispute between the two head coaches came from the recruitment of a new Minnesota football signee, three-star defensive lineman Martin Owusu who had been committed to the Golden Gophers since May of 2022.
No. 17 Wisconsin returns from week’s rest to face Grambling St.
Solving Wisconsin’s signature stifling defense will present a challenge for Grambling State when the Tigers travel to face the 17th-ranked
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment
Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
Channel 3000
Alayna West does it all for Madison La Follette
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison La Follette girls basketball team is off to a strong start to their season and a big part of their success has been the play of Alayna West. The junior guard leads the state in points and rebounds per game. But as Jordyn Reed found out, West is much more than just a “bucket getter” to the Lancers.
Channel 3000
Anna Mae Saunders
MONTICELLO, Wis. — Anna Mae Saunders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother age 93 of Monticello, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at New Glarus Home. She was born on November 13, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Martha (Blanc) Blum. She attended Blackford School through 8th grade and graduated from Monroe High School in 1946. She married Thomas Saunders, January 22, 1947. In the early years, she loved playing softball. and was pretty darn good at it. She was also an avid bowler and was proud of her 2 – 600 games. She also enjoyed bowling with her brother Delbert and sister Dorothy. Tom and Ann farmed in the Monticello area. Ann was on the Monticello School Board, and secretary of Green County Ag Chest. She was also an active member of the Monticello Community Club, Monticello Gardens Committee, and Blood Mobile. In the day when Monticello Music Parents had a food stand at the Green County fair, she made many phone calls to be sure there would be enough pies and workers. She was happy to milk the cows, and if Tom had field work to do that was ok with her. She had a large vegetable garden, but most of all she loved and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. Every evening after milking you could find her pulling weeds in the flower beds. After selling the cows, she and Tom spent 34 years wintering in Arizona; 4-wheeling in the mountains and cruising Arizona highways on their Honda Goldwing Trike. Also, they had many fun excursions in their motorhome.
Channel 3000
Edward Leo Esch
Edward Esch, age 86, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, this free spirit passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 due to a 5-year fight with stage four prostate cancer. Edward was born June 9, 1936 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin the oldest of three boys to Leo and Mildred (Flynn) Esch. Ed was a farm boy who walked to grade school about 2 miles round trip and later graduated at Dodgeville High in the class of ’54. At high school Ed was in football, track, 4-H and FFA.
Channel 3000
Maryann Ryan
Maryann Ryan, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Superior Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Marian Nicoski. Maryann graduated from Central High School in Superior Wis. She married Timothy Ryan on July 20, 1963,...
Channel 3000
Erica Christine Reddy
Erica Christine Reddy (né Brick) was born on February 9, 1971 to Constance and Donald Brick of Delavan. She died peacefully with family at her side at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. Erica graduated from Delavan-Darien High School...
Channel 3000
Kathy (King) Kunz
Kathy (King) Kunz, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born on Jan. 25, 1954, the daughter of Neil and Shirley (Russler) King. She lived in the Madison area for most of her life and knew it as home. Kathy graduated from Madison West High School with the Class of 1972. She married John Kunz and together had two daughters, whom they raised in DeForest.
Channel 3000
Sylvan “Paul” Sardeson
Sylvan “Paul” Sardeson, age 96 of Blanchardville, died on Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville. He was born on August 1, 1926 in Lafayette County in Argyle, the son of Maurice and Stella (Moe) Sardeson. He attended the Apple Branch School and graduated from the Argyle High School. Paul farmed with his father, Maurice until he was 21 and he started his carpentry career, which he continued for 45 years.
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
Channel 3000
John Peter Anthony
Brooklyn – John Peter Anthony, age 69, of Brooklyn, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Madison, the son of David Charles and Jeanette Anthony. John graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1971 and completed the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as powerful storm delivers opening salvo of snow
The opening salvo of snow from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Thursday morning. The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin’s major highways. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through...
Channel 3000
Linda Lee Lalor
Linda Lee Lalor, daughter of Otto and Nellie (Hoffman) Haessler, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. Linda loved traveling by cars, planes, buses, and especially cruise ships. She’s been all over the world. She loved being on the move up until the end. Linda also loved cooking, baking, shopping, camping, fishing, and going to the Casino. She never bet much or won much but enjoyed being out in the action. She also loved going to shows and seeing live music and dancing.
Channel 3000
Christine E. Sprecher
Christine E. Sprecher, age 69, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, in Reedsburg, WI after a courageous battle with cancer. She is the daughter of the late Walter & Kathryn (Pletzer) Schwartz. Chris loved to draw and play card games, and always had time to chat with you on...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
