Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant
Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
White House won't name Trump or Kanye West as reason for Biden Holocaust tweet
The White House declined on Friday to single out Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, or former President Donald Trump as the target of President Joe Biden’s tweet condemning antisemitism and Holocaust denial.
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Republican Jewish Group Tells Conservatives: 'Enough Is Enough' With Kanye
On Thursday, the rapper claimed that he made antisemitism "popular" and gave praise to Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' InfoWars show.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS
While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika
Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
Complex
Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism
Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
Kanye West Eyes Candace Owens as His Vice President: 'She Should Be Good'
"I'm open to ideas," West said of his 2024 presidential campaign during an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.
A Kanye West fan forum responded to his antisemitism with a deluge of Holocaust education
A heartening response to his horrifying interviews.
New York Post
World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder calls for Apple, Spotify to remove Kanye’s music
President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder is calling for Kanye West’s music to be removed from streaming services, saying the rapper is “espousing Nazism” and must be deplatformed. In a letter exclusively obtained by the Post and sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Spotify...
The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult
We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
thebrag.com
Kanye West discusses controversies and samples himself on new song
Kanye West has returned to releasing music after weeks of personal chaos, but he’s not left the controversy behind just yet. The rapper shared his first original song in a long while today, with the lyrics addressing his infamous recent controversies and backlash. The song, which was shared on...
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
'Standing Up': Kanye West Fans Are Responding To His Hate In A Powerful Way
Multiple Ye-themed internet communities have criticized the rapper for his recent antisemitic remarks and praise for Adolf Hitler.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Hits New Low: Jewish People, You Need to Forgive Hitler!
By now, you’re probably aware that Kanye West is a dangerous bigot and a crazy person who says the most horrific things that pop into his mind for the amusement of his fellow Nazis. Does he really believe the BS that spews from his mouth? Is he just starved...
Voices: The terrifying undercurrent of Kanye West’s latest antisemitic rant
Rapper and antisemite Kanye West, aka Ye, went on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show on Thursday to spew more antisemitism. This time he assertively and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler.This isn’t the first time West has expressed enthusiasm for the Nazis; CNN recently reported that West has a long history in private of making comments like “I love Hitler.” And West’s virulent, unrelenting antisemitism isn’t news either. He’s been palling around with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and stormed out of a friendly interview with right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool because Pool wasn’t willing to be blame Jewish people for all of Ye’s...
Trump Dinner With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes, Was Intended To Make Ex-Prez 'Miserable'
Far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos said he planned the meeting “to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on."
Comments / 0