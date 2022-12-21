ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

RadarOnline

Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant

Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS

While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
The Independent

Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika

Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
Complex

Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism

Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
Indy100

The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult

We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
thebrag.com

Kanye West discusses controversies and samples himself on new song

Kanye West has returned to releasing music after weeks of personal chaos, but he’s not left the controversy behind just yet. The rapper shared his first original song in a long while today, with the lyrics addressing his infamous recent controversies and backlash. The song, which was shared on...
The Independent

‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West Hits New Low: Jewish People, You Need to Forgive Hitler!

By now, you’re probably aware that Kanye West is a dangerous bigot and a crazy person who says the most horrific things that pop into his mind for the amusement of his fellow Nazis. Does he really believe the BS that spews from his mouth? Is he just starved...
The Independent

Voices: The terrifying undercurrent of Kanye West’s latest antisemitic rant

Rapper and antisemite Kanye West, aka Ye, went on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show on Thursday to spew more antisemitism. This time he assertively and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler.This isn’t the first time West has expressed enthusiasm for the Nazis; CNN recently reported that West has a long history in private of making comments like “I love Hitler.” And West’s virulent, unrelenting antisemitism isn’t news either. He’s been palling around with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and stormed out of a friendly interview with right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool because Pool wasn’t willing to be blame Jewish people for all of Ye’s...

