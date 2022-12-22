Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL
At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
Top prospect Aatu Raty scores in debut, Islanders dominate Panthers
NEW YORK -- Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.Ryan Pulock also scored and Zach Parise added his 11th goal of the season and the 419th of his career for the Islanders.Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport earlier in the day, beat Bobrovsky at 7:10 of the third. A second-round pick by the Islanders in 2021, Raty replaced injured center Casey Cizikas in the lineup. Anders Lee and Beauvilier assisted...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas.
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pastrnak and Ullmark lead Bruins past struggling Devils, 4-3
By PAT PICKENS Associated PressNEWARK, N.J. - David Pastrnak scored two of Boston's four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins' 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves in his NHL-best 19th win. Boston has won four in a row. Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves before getting pulled after two periods. The Devils lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1) and...
Comments / 0