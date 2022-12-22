The Washington Commanders will return one of their most important players for this Sunday's pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star pass rusher Chase Young (knee) was removed from the injury report on Friday and will make his 2022 season debut against the 49ers, his first action in over 13 months. Young suffered a complex knee injury, including a torn ACL, last November against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old is expected to be on a pitch count of no more than 15 snaps.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO