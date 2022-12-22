Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa records new single-season career-high 17.5 sacks
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa recorded 15.5 sacks last season, then a career-high. The talented pass rusher matched that mark against the Seattle Seahawks, bringing down quarterback Geno Smith. On Saturday, Bosa recorded two more sacks against the Washington Commanders, bringing his season total to 17.5. Here is...
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine. With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics. After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard...
saturdaytradition.com
George Kittle produces multiple TDs in back-to-back games for San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle is scorching right now, and that’s good news for a San Francisco 49ers offense gearing up for a hopeful run through the NFL Playoffs. Through Kittle’s first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Iowa product and star tight end had 500 yards receiving but just 4 touchdowns. That has changed since quarterback Brock Purdy entered the lineup.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson Among the Cincinnati Bengals Selected for Pro Bowl
This won't be the same Pro Bowl you're used to booing, the NFL insists.
Cardinals Place Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve
The Arizona Cardinals, in a mix of roster moves ahead of their Christmas Day meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, placed CB Byron Murphy on Injured Reserve. The Arizona Cardinals have been banged up all season. With just three weeks left, the team was hoping to make the most of their closing window of opportunity and regain health.
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16 inactives: Young to make '22 debut
The Washington Commanders will return one of their most important players for this Sunday's pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star pass rusher Chase Young (knee) was removed from the injury report on Friday and will make his 2022 season debut against the 49ers, his first action in over 13 months. Young suffered a complex knee injury, including a torn ACL, last November against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old is expected to be on a pitch count of no more than 15 snaps.
NBC Sports
Marquise Goodwin, Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Noah Fant active for Seahawks
The Seahawks need some wins in the final three weeks if they’re going to advance to the playoffs in the NFC and they’ll have all four of the offensive players they listed as questionable on hand in Kansas City to try for one. Running backs Ken Walker and...
Christian McCaffrey Pro Bowl snub has 49ers fans outraged
Debating about the Pro Bowl snubs is an unofficial annual tradition in the NFL world. For this year, the biggest snub that appears to be lighting Twitter on fire is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, as further underscored by David Lombardi of The Athletic. Christian McCaffrey...
