RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after the holiday break), we want to keep going, keep extending it and just bank those points.” Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored as the Hurricanes won their eighth straight. Jordan Staal had three assists and Martinook, Martin Necas and Brett Pesce each had two. Goalie Antti Raanta made 27 saves for the Hurricanes. A four-goal edge nearly vanished as coach Rod Brind’Amour said the players “were unwrapping their gifts” prematurely.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO