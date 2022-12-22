ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, NY

NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
FOX Sports

Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
New York Post

Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins holds his own in heated battle with Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson had built a Hall of Fame résumé before Isaiah Hodgins entered college in 2017, let alone began finding his way in the NFL.  But the unheralded Hodgins made one of the great cornerbacks of this generation learn his name Saturday by making big catch after big catch to set career highs in the first half, and by holding his own in a trash-talking battle. Hodgins had receptions on three straight plays for the Giants, a scramble-drill touchdown, a full-extension grab and then …  Peterson got the ultimate laugh for the Vikings with an interception that took “at least three points”...
