Patrick Peterson had built a Hall of Fame résumé before Isaiah Hodgins entered college in 2017, let alone began finding his way in the NFL. But the unheralded Hodgins made one of the great cornerbacks of this generation learn his name Saturday by making big catch after big catch to set career highs in the first half, and by holding his own in a trash-talking battle. Hodgins had receptions on three straight plays for the Giants, a scramble-drill touchdown, a full-extension grab and then … Peterson got the ultimate laugh for the Vikings with an interception that took “at least three points”...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO