Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Lakers News: Hubie Brown's Expectations For Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Match
L.A. faces Luka and co. tomorrow.
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Grizzlies intend to send message to struggling Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies will have momentum and motivation on their side when they make their Christmas Day debut against the
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Kevin Durant reveals Jacque Vaughn’s unique strategy toward improving Nets’ rebounding woes
Jacque Vaughn has done many things differently during his six weeks as Brooklyn Nets head coach. At the top of the list is his direct approach to holding his team accountable for mental lapses or lack of hustle. The most glaring example of this is Vaughn’s frequent quick timeouts after...
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins holds his own in heated battle with Patrick Peterson
Patrick Peterson had built a Hall of Fame résumé before Isaiah Hodgins entered college in 2017, let alone began finding his way in the NFL. But the unheralded Hodgins made one of the great cornerbacks of this generation learn his name Saturday by making big catch after big catch to set career highs in the first half, and by holding his own in a trash-talking battle. Hodgins had receptions on three straight plays for the Giants, a scramble-drill touchdown, a full-extension grab and then … Peterson got the ultimate laugh for the Vikings with an interception that took “at least three points”...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas.
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss to San Francisco, but said he's not sure if that's a permanent move.
