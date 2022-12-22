Read full article on original website
Great Lakes Ice - Breaking it Down with Brittney
As the cold hit hard over the holiday, sending temperatures plummeting to below zero and wind chill advisories issued... the Great Lakes were busy creating sea smoke, which is ultimately, ice. Currently at 21% ice coverage on all five of the Great Lakes combined, the south shore of Green Bay...
Fond du Lac native crowned new Miss Wisconsin 2022
WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced that Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022. After winning Miss America, Grace Stanke needed to pass along her crown to Spanbauer, who will start in her new role effective Monday. Spanbauer...
Oshkosh man offers free snow removal for elderly
OSHKOSH — Shoveling snow can be a difficulty for some people, but one Oshkosh man is doing what he can to help. Carl Brown runs Brown's Mobile Mechanic & Detailing and works part-time for Amazon, but still finds time between those jobs to shovel snow for the elderly and those living with disabilities, free of charge.
Truckers take precautions to prepare for winter driving
OSHKOSH — Most Wisconsin drivers are familiar with winter weather preparations like ensuring tires are inflated and driving slow, and it turns out that truck drivers take a lot of similar precautions, but also have a whole list of other checks they have to make before hitting the road.
