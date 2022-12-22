ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Bacot scores 26, UNC beats Michigan at Jumpman Invitational

WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpE1i_0jquA5wi00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and North Carolina held on to beat Michigan 80-76 Wednesday night.

Caleb Love added 18 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (9-4), who were coming off an 89-84 overtime win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on Saturday, have won four games in row.

Kobe Bufkin led Michigan (7-4) with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jett Howard made 6 of 12 from the field and finished with 17 points.

Bacot scored inside, Love followed with a 3-pointer and Bacot converted a three-point play that gave UNC the lead for good with 4:09 left in the first half. Davis added two 3s, the latter of which capped an 18-4 run that made it 41-32 with 59 seconds remaining.

North Carolina shot 50% (29 of 58) from the field and scored 40 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Michigan returns home to play Dec. 30 against Central Michigan

North Carolina hits the road to resume ACC play at Pitt on Dec. 30

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Martinook and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored as the Hurricanes won their eighth straight. Jordan Staal had three […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Burlington man facing felony charges for allegedly stealing fentanyl from EMS building

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Paul Kyle Buckner, 44, “used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy