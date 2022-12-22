Read full article on original website
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
myhorrynews.com
Passenger killed in Horry County crash, SCHP reports
The passenger of a vehicle was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Horry County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Authorities say the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. at intersection of S.C. 917 and Highway 19. A 2015 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on 917 and...
wfxb.com
Six Injured In Crash On Highway 501
Six people were injured in a crash that occurred on Highway 501 in Horry County. The collision happened around 2p.m near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and caused lanes on Highway 501 to close. Condition’s of the six people injured have not been publicly released...
wpde.com
Fire crews respond to apartment fire near International Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 4:15 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit residential structure fire on Grey Fox Lane near International Drive. The fire was extinguished by working sprinklers. The building was temporarily evacuated with no reported injuries. This incident could have resulted...
live5news.com
Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown. Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
Georgetown police investigating after 1 injured in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting left one person injured in the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Officers received reports of shots being fired at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street in Georgetown, police said. When officers arrived, […]
WMBF
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
wpde.com
Florence man dead after Friday morning shooting in Florence, coroner says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of West Dixie Street in Florence Friday morning. Responding officers found a person dead at the scene. Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots, followed by police sirens and EMS. The Florence Co. coroner has...
WMBF
Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County. Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon. Miller said...
WMBF
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
1 injured in Dillon County shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
Tree, powerlines down on roadway near Conway, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree and powerlines are down on a roadway near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Brown Drive due to utility lines on the roadway due to a downed tree, HCFR said. Utility crews will be working in the area. Drivers […]
cbs17
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million worth of cocaine was found after a man who was out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested...
wpde.com
Tree, power lines down near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to an electrical hazard Friday at 10:32 a.m. near Conway. A tree fell down, bringing utility lines down across the roadway on Brown Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to never drive over utility lines and always find an alternate...
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
WMBF
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
37-year-old killed in shooting at Florence County motel, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Florence County motel, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. to the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in the Florence area, according to the sheriff’s office. 37-year-old James Quashone Scott, […]
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
