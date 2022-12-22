Read full article on original website
Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day
Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
Olsen Christmas Wish 2022
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Olsen Christmas Wish organization held an event to give local kids a good Christmas. The event took place at the Stroudsmoor Inn where children were presented with gifts from their wish lists. About 106 children were in attendance and able to visit Santa...
Child Hunger Outreach Partners to move from Tunkhannok branch to Scranton
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Child Hunger outreach partners is moving from their Tunkhannok branch to Scranton. The organization runs programs to help children facing food insecurity including the backpack program. They said a lot of kids they help are in the Scranton school district so the move will make...
Previously homeless mother and daughter hold clothing, food drive
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A 5th-grade student at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School asked to start donating clothing during the holidays. What started as a couple of hats and gloves hanging on a tree in Lehighton Park is now a full-blown operation consuming their Kunkletown garage in Monroe County’s West End.
Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
16 To The Rescue: Autumn
SCRANTON, Pa. — Autumn is a little shy at first, but when she is outside, she is her most comfortable self. Autumn was found when volunteers with Friends with Paws Pet Rescue were on another rescue call. They spotted her living as a stray in Scranton and brought her to live here and have just fallen in love with her since then.
Pa. Army mom returns early from deployment to surprise kids at school
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
'An experience!' - Folks deal with stormy morning in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Just days before Christmas, parts of our area looked like a winter wonderland for a while. Snow started in Lewisburg around 9 a.m. and was steady for the next few hours. Jason Miller shovels for businesses in the area. He had a busy morning. "I came...
Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution. "Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.
Renovations underway for new cat cottage in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A bucket of paint, a ladder, and a paint roller are signs that work is underway to revamp an old building at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Snydersville. The building will not be for employees or dogs. Instead, it will be the new cat cottage....
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
Bishop Bambera ordains eight men as permanent deacons
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to...
Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
Lehigh Valley Mom Cheered For Teen Son During Street Fight, Cops Say
A Northampton County mom is accused of cheering on her teenage son while he fought another boy in a Pen Argyl street, authorities say. Nicole M. Ortiz, 32, is charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors and disorderly conduct, said Slate Belt Regional Police in a statement. Officers were called to...
