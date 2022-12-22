Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Seton Boy's Basketball Outlasts Chenango Valley in Sectional Semi's Rematch
Seton's Drew Erickson couldn't be stopped as he poured in 28 points as the Saints outlast Chenango Valley 61-51. Yusri Razzaq added 16 for Seton. Nate Edwards and Jordan Benowski combined for 26 points for the Warriors. Seton eliminated Chenango Valley in the Sectional IV Semifinals last season.
CBA/J-D knocks off Oswego in Division II boys hockey (33 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt built a lead after two periods and fended off a late Oswego comeback to grab a 3-2 victory in Division II boys hockey action Thursday. “It wasn’t our best effort, but they did well,” CBA/J-D coach Mike McKie said. “I’m happy with the win.”...
Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year
After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
