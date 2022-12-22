Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Horseheads boys basketball edges Corning
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Wednesday night clash in Horseheads. Two unbeaten teams, Horseheads and Corning, traded big time shots all night long. The Blue Raiders earned a hard fought win 70-68 keeping their early-season record unblemished at (5-0). The Hawks dropped to (2-1) on the season. The back-and-forth battle went down to […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year
After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Closures for Friday Afternoon
UPDATE: The Town of Owego closed its offices at 2 p.m. They will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 8 a.m. All NY branches of Visions Federal Credit Union as well as Montrose, Sayre, and Wysox, PA will close Friday at 3 p.m. because of the weather. The Broome County...
cnyhomepage.com
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce closures for Friday, Dec. 23rd due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 22nd at 2pm. Local school districts are now announcing closures for Friday (December 23rd) due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's December 23rd school day due to the upcoming...
WETM
Active weather again today with very cold conditions into tonight
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain to snow today with temperatures rapidly dropping. More details below:. Active weather with us today. Rain showers early this morning will quickly transition to a heavy burst of snow. The cause of this is a potent cold front moving in mid-morning that will rapidly decrease temperatures. Ahead of the front, we have had plenty of rain and this has led to wet surfaces. A flash freeze is expected behind the cold front as temperatures go from the 30s and 40s this morning to the teens this afternoon. Overnight, we drop close to zero. As a result, all the wet surfaces will freeze. Winds also increase with the front moving through and behind it. Gusts could reach over 45 mph. These strong winds will result in blowing snow into this afternoon and then dangerous wind chills into our holiday weekend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Roberson Museum's "Home For the Holidays" Remains A Popular Annual Tradition
For decades, visiting the Roberson Museum has been a Christmas Eve tradition for Binghamton families. For nearly a month, the museum has been holding its 67th-annual Home for the Holidays. Its halls are lined with sponsored trees and decorations. The Museum also has been featuring an international forest -- showcasing...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal
A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
Lane restriction on I-81 in Susquehanna Co. due to crash
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is currently a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to a crash.
owegopennysaver.com
‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose
The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
Jewish Worship Complex Planned for Binghamton Office Building
The Binghamton planning commission has approved a project to convert part of a downtown office site into a place of worship primarily for university students. The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life of Vestal intends to develop the satellite facility on the first floor of a building at Wall and Henry streets.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newark Valley High School's Annual Senior Citizen Breakfast Returns
Today, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newark Valley High School Student Council held its annual pancake breakfast for senior citizens. Visitors found sausage, eggs, coffee and, of course, pancakes among the options at the Newark Valley Fire Station. Students had the chance to interact with the community members, some even reconnecting with those they knew when they were younger.
Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s mobile pantry
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier held its monthly mobile food pantry in the Binghamton Plaza, and hundreds of families lined up to receive a holiday meal.v
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).
The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Dispatch Hosts First Christmas Tree Competition
The DISPATCH CENTER IS COMPETING BETWEEN ITS FOUR SHIFTS TO SEE WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS TREE. BETWEEN THE TWO DAY SHIFTS AND TWO NIGHT SHIFTS, EACH TREE WAS DECORATED WITH A UNIQUE THEME, INCLUDING A STAR WARS AND TOY STORY THEME. LAST YEAR THEY COMPETED IN A GINGERBREAD HOUSE...
Comments / 0