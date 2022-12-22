ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WETM 18 News

Horseheads boys basketball edges Corning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Wednesday night clash in Horseheads. Two unbeaten teams, Horseheads and Corning, traded big time shots all night long. The Blue Raiders earned a hard fought win 70-68 keeping their early-season record unblemished at (5-0). The Hawks dropped to (2-1) on the season. The back-and-forth battle went down to […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year

After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
MAINE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures for Friday Afternoon

UPDATE: The Town of Owego closed its offices at 2 p.m. They will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 8 a.m. All NY branches of Visions Federal Credit Union as well as Montrose, Sayre, and Wysox, PA will close Friday at 3 p.m. because of the weather. The Broome County...
OWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM

Active weather again today with very cold conditions into tonight

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain to snow today with temperatures rapidly dropping. More details below:. Active weather with us today. Rain showers early this morning will quickly transition to a heavy burst of snow. The cause of this is a potent cold front moving in mid-morning that will rapidly decrease temperatures. Ahead of the front, we have had plenty of rain and this has led to wet surfaces. A flash freeze is expected behind the cold front as temperatures go from the 30s and 40s this morning to the teens this afternoon. Overnight, we drop close to zero. As a result, all the wet surfaces will freeze. Winds also increase with the front moving through and behind it. Gusts could reach over 45 mph. These strong winds will result in blowing snow into this afternoon and then dangerous wind chills into our holiday weekend.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roberson Museum's "Home For the Holidays" Remains A Popular Annual Tradition

For decades, visiting the Roberson Museum has been a Christmas Eve tradition for Binghamton families. For nearly a month, the museum has been holding its 67th-annual Home for the Holidays. Its halls are lined with sponsored trees and decorations. The Museum also has been featuring an international forest -- showcasing...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal

A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose

The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
RICHFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newark Valley High School's Annual Senior Citizen Breakfast Returns

Today, for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newark Valley High School Student Council held its annual pancake breakfast for senior citizens. Visitors found sausage, eggs, coffee and, of course, pancakes among the options at the Newark Valley Fire Station. Students had the chance to interact with the community members, some even reconnecting with those they knew when they were younger.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
Syracuse.com

22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say

Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
POMPEY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).

The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Dispatch Hosts First Christmas Tree Competition

The DISPATCH CENTER IS COMPETING BETWEEN ITS FOUR SHIFTS TO SEE WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS TREE. BETWEEN THE TWO DAY SHIFTS AND TWO NIGHT SHIFTS, EACH TREE WAS DECORATED WITH A UNIQUE THEME, INCLUDING A STAR WARS AND TOY STORY THEME. LAST YEAR THEY COMPETED IN A GINGERBREAD HOUSE...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

