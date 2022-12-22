Read full article on original website
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
WCJB
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
WESH
Police: Death investigation underway in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police said a death investigation is underway. The death occurred in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, according to the Ocala Police Department. Northwest 14th Street is closed. People are being advised to use an alternate route. Additional details on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man caught with drug pipe after visiting cemetery
A Leesburg man arrested on a drug charge during a traffic stop said he was coming from the cemetery where his grandparents and aunt are. Octavus Jaleel Potts, 23, of 125 Hoodridge Circle Apt. 202, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Potts was pulled over by Eustis police at around 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Roads 44 and 452 for having an expired license tag, according to the police report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
WCJB
Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.
WESH
FHP: 11-year-old boy among 2 dead after Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after a Sumter County crash on Thursday. An SUV and a sedan crashed shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on State Road 91. Both vehicles were northbound on that road. Troopers said while they were near milepost 304, the...
ocala-news.com
Two people arrested in Ocala after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
A man and woman were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit in Ocala ended with a crash. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy was parked at the Murphy Express located at 17 Cedar Radial Pass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was observed near the front of the store. The deputy watched as a white male, later identified as 37-year-old Cody Allen Calton, stepped outside the vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with insurance fraud after filing false claim
A Leesburg man has been charged with insurance fraud. Michael Mason, 22, has been charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim after an investigation by a detective from the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services for the State of Florida. The detective determined that Mason was in a...
fox35orlando.com
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
Florida Sheriff “Decked The Cells” With 29 Arrests For Drugs And Trafficking
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Instead of walking into a winter wonderland, these criminals are “walking into booking once again,” thanks to the members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU). Over the past few months, CCSO’s TIU conducted another “Deck the
mycbs4.com
11-year-old Ocala boy and 40-year-old die in fatal crash on Florida Turnpike
Sumter County — An 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man from Ocala died in a crash early Thursday morning on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County. Two cars were involved in the crash: A sedan and an SUV. FHP says there was only one person in the sedan, and he was not injured. Four people in the SUV suffered minor injuries and the boy and man died.
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
