MLB
The best baseball players born on Christmas
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. It’s fitting that Christmas Day gifted us with three Hall of Fame players. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for December 25:. 1) Rickey...
MLB
Evaluating 7 White Sox fan predictions for '23
This story was excerpted from Scott Merkin’s White Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Making predictions for an upcoming Major League Baseball season is tough enough following Spring Training, and those prognostications come after watching baseball for six weeks to gain a working knowledge of teams. Making predictions at the end of the calendar year, when rosters aren’t even fully set, is darn near impossible.
MLB
Remembering baseball greats lost in 2022
Today, as we wind down the final days of 2022, we take a look back at the baseball people we lost this year. The deceased are listed in alphabetical order by last name, with their year of birth in parentheses. The baseball community is lessened by their absence. Roger Angell...
MLB
Are the Twins likely to trade the AL batting champ?
The Twins entered this offseason with plenty of money and a relatively depleted farm system -- with that in mind, it’s safe to say that free agency didn’t prove fruitful for the organization, which not only missed on bringing back Carlos Correa but also acquired only Christian Vázquez and Joey Gallo in addition to its earlier trade for Kyle Farmer.
MLB
Inbox: Revisiting the Hader trade and why it went down
When your front office sabotages the season and you turn around and dump payroll during the offseason, how do you win your fan base back? Just wondering as a former season-ticket holder. -- @crewsin1234. No fuzzy warm-up questions here. Welcome back to the Inbox. We’re off to a bad start...
MLB
22 biggest reasons baseball was the best in 2022
Baseball delivered in a big way in 2022 -- as it always does. It was a season that strengthened the resumes of stars and introduced impactful rookies who quickly joined those ranks. We marveled at milestone chases and witnessed historic firsts. The postseason was spectacular. In short, baseball was the best, yet again. Here are 22 of the biggest stories of the 2022 season.
MLB
Drury, Angels finalize 2-year deal
ANAHEIM -- Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels that was announced by the club on Thursday. Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment in a corresponding move to clear a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster. The 30-year-old Drury teed off for a...
MLB
Phils agree to 1-year deal with All-Star closer Kimbrel (source)
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said this week that he felt no need to respond to the Mets’ reported $315 million deal with Carlos Correa. It did not mean, however, he wasn’t looking for further upgrades to the Phillies’ roster. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday...
MLB
These Rays are poised for a breakout 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are expecting free-agent signing Zach Eflin to take a step forward in their rotation. They’re looking for offensive help. And they’ll likely receive contributions from their farm system next summer, as top prospects Taj Bradley and Curtis Mead are nearly ready for The Show.
MLB
New year thoughts: Helton, Blackmon and Rockies' hot stove
DENVER -- The Rockies haven't made a major splash since last spring’s signing of Kris Bryant and contract extensions to Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon. And they are acknowledging with increasing frequency that this winter is as much about protecting the future as bolstering the current roster. So I’m...
MLB
1 holiday wish for every fanbase
Happy holidays, everyone! Just because there isn’t any baseball happening during this holiday week doesn't mean that we're not always -- constantly -- thinking about baseball. Thus, as sugar plum fairies dance around your head, today we make a holiday wish for every team in Major League Baseball. C’mon,...
MLB
This is why Buehrle is a Hall of Famer
On the surface, Mark Buehrle may not jump off the page as a Hall of Famer. The remarkably consistent left-hander posted a 3.81 ERA over 16 Major League seasons. Buehrle was a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, but he otherwise did not receive any major awards. He garnered Cy Young consideration only once in his 16 seasons -- and that was when he finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting in 2005.
MLB
Phillies prepare for 2023 MLB changes
PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball is making changes ahead of the 2023 season. It has been interesting to hear the Phillies talk about them, because everybody will be affected. Here are thoughts on three of them:. 1. Pick up the pace, dude. The pitch clock will be a focus for...
MLB
Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?
HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
MLB
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
MLB
3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023
CHICAGO -- The Cubs spent much of the last two years keeping an eye on the future as the franchise underwent a dramatic roster overhaul. This offseason, the front office has stepped up spending as it tries to construct a competitive club, while the kids keep climbing up the farm system.
MLB
What's on deck for Red Sox in '23? 3 things to watch for
The Hot Stove season isn’t over yet, despite so many key free agents finding new homes. There is still the trade market, meaning the Red Sox could make some more additions before Spring Training starts. But we’ve already had plenty to digest so far, and here are three things...
MLB
Inbox: How confident should fans be in the '23 Royals?
KANSAS CITY -- The holidays are here, so here’s a great gift for you: A Royals Inbox. Let’s jump right into what’s on your mind as we reflect on 2022 and think about what’s to come for 2023. Thanks to everyone who followed along this year -- here’s to much more to come in the new year. Spring Training will be here before we know it.
MLB
A sticky bat, a steaming mad Royal and 1 iconic game
The headline in the July 29 afternoon edition of The Kansas City Star was an ecstatic one: “It’s a homer, by George!” But this was not your grandfather’s home run, though your grandfather can probably retell the story well; it would take the work of league officials and state Supreme Court justices, lawsuits, signed affidavits and political fixers to make this long ball officially stand up. On either end of it were two teams who did not like one another, and George Brett was the Kansas City star stuck in the middle.
MLB
3 areas to watch for Toronto heading into '23
TORONTO -- Judging an offseason at any point before Opening Day is a fool’s game, but in the winter, we tend to have some free time. The Blue Jays jumped the market early, dealing Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for right-hander Erik Swanson -- the potentially elite reliever they coveted -- and prospect Adam Macko. Then, after a long lull that stretched through a quiet Winter Meetings in San Diego, Toronto came back to life with a pair of moves.
