Chenango, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year

After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
MAINE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

When to travel in Upstate NY to beat frozen blast expected just before Christmas weekend

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re planning to drive to visit family for Christmas, you might want to rethink your plans. A storm so disruptive it hits only once ever few decades is barreling across the country and will hit Upstate New York in earnest on Friday. It is likely to cause some combination of heavy rain, icing roads, bitterly cold temperatures, high winds and heavy lake effect snow.
96.1 The Breeze

Weekend Weather Could Be Like Blizzard of ’77

The weather this weekend could be historical and has everyone talking about the massive blizzard of 1977 that crushed Western New York. The weather this weekend is shaping up to be blizzard-like with a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice all packed together with huge wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions and loss of power.
WKTV

Flash freeze expected Friday

You've probably heard by now that a large storm is heading across the Country. This is expected to have a large impact on local travel on Friday as a flash freeze takes place. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect from this storm as it moves through Central New York.
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
informnny.com

Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to finish their final holiday preparations Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans due to the impending winter storm will affect much of the United States. “This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature....
TEXAS STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Heading our way: It’s almost like a winter hurricane

…WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of western New York except Allegany County from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Monday. This is an all-inclusive watch to account for a flash freeze Friday, wind gusts of at least 65 mph, lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow which will result in near-blizzard conditions at times…
WYOMING STATE
Syracuse.com

State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
a-z-animals.com

The 9 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New York

New York is colder than most states in the Union. While you probably won’t appreciate that on your commute, it does mean that there are plenty of ice fishing opportunities. There are several lakes in the state that offer trout, bass, and other popular fish for fishermen to catch.
VERMONT STATE

