FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year
After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 3,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. Outages were also...
Blackface incident at Upstate NY high school, others spark racism talks, programs
Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High’s football team had a group chat titled, “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season. That meant the...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
wearebuffalo.net
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The following Special Weather Statement has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counites. A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH will usher in rapidly falling temperatures and possible flash freeze conditions on area roads. At 11:57 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Taberg to near Otselic to near Springville and moving east at 35 MPH.
When to travel in Upstate NY to beat frozen blast expected just before Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re planning to drive to visit family for Christmas, you might want to rethink your plans. A storm so disruptive it hits only once ever few decades is barreling across the country and will hit Upstate New York in earnest on Friday. It is likely to cause some combination of heavy rain, icing roads, bitterly cold temperatures, high winds and heavy lake effect snow.
Weekend Weather Could Be Like Blizzard of ’77
The weather this weekend could be historical and has everyone talking about the massive blizzard of 1977 that crushed Western New York. The weather this weekend is shaping up to be blizzard-like with a mix of rain, sleet, snow, and ice all packed together with huge wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions and loss of power.
WKTV
Flash freeze expected Friday
You've probably heard by now that a large storm is heading across the Country. This is expected to have a large impact on local travel on Friday as a flash freeze takes place. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect from this storm as it moves through Central New York.
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
informnny.com
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to finish their final holiday preparations Thursday and strongly consider moving up travel plans due to the impending winter storm will affect much of the United States. “This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature....
You Need To Do This Before Weekend Winter Blizzard
Western New York is bracing for a generation winter storm this weekend and while we are waiting for the snow, cold, and wind to come there are some things you need to do to protect your home and car. As we wait for the weekend blizzard here are four things...
cnyhomepage.com
Heading our way: It’s almost like a winter hurricane
…WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of western New York except Allegany County from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Monday. This is an all-inclusive watch to account for a flash freeze Friday, wind gusts of at least 65 mph, lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow which will result in near-blizzard conditions at times…
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
Don’t Like it, Take a Hike! Are these ‘Rules’ of Upstate NY Accurate?
These are not my rules, and to be honest, I'm not sure who created them. But I saw this list trending online recently and it piqued my interest. Not only did someone take the time to list these 20 very specific things, but at least one person actually believes all of them to be true - that's amazing to me!
a-z-animals.com
The 9 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New York
New York is colder than most states in the Union. While you probably won’t appreciate that on your commute, it does mean that there are plenty of ice fishing opportunities. There are several lakes in the state that offer trout, bass, and other popular fish for fishermen to catch.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
