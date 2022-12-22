East Texans quickly purchasing faucet covers, firewood ahead of cold front

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – We are less than 24 hours away from outside temperatures dropping below freezing here in East Texas. With that in mind, people are out buying items to keep their homes safe from freeze-related problems.

“We know the need is out there,” said Jason Blakeney, owner of Blakeney Hardware in Gresham.

He says sales for faucet covers, space heaters and pipe covers have been through the roof this week.

“It’s been very tough to plan for this because it moved on us very quickly, and we’re all somewhat procrastinators. Everybody is wanting the same thing at the same time, and it’s put the supply chain in a crunch,” said Blakeney.

He says his phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking for faucet covers. He got a last-minute shipment of 600 of them and sold out in three hours.

“I know everywhere is pretty much sold out,” said Blakeney.

If you’re not able to find a faucet cover that’s OK. There are other ways you can protect it like wrapping it with newspaper or even a towel to keep it dry and then covering it with something like a regular bag or a Styrofoam cup like you find at Whataburger or Dairy Queen to go on top.

“If you can just keep them dry and some kind of thermal break between the air and the pipe it will keep the pipes from bursting,” said Blakeney.

Faucet covers aren’t the only thing selling out fast. People selling firewood on the side of the road say they have seen an increase in sales.

“It’s really hard to find right now. You can’t find it nowhere,” said Christian Bullard, who sells firewood.

Blakeney says he is blessed sales are up, and he is grateful he is able to help his community stay safe.

“Be safe. Use your common sense. Trust what your feelings are,” he said.

Blakeney Hardware says they will stay open even if the weather gets bad, and they hope to get more faucet covers, pipe covers and space heaters in before closing for Christmas Eve.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.