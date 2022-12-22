ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

East Texans quickly purchasing faucet covers, firewood ahead of cold front

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CA2ML_0jqu93be00

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – We are less than 24 hours away from outside temperatures dropping below freezing here in East Texas. With that in mind, people are out buying items to keep their homes safe from freeze-related problems.

“We know the need is out there,” said Jason Blakeney, owner of Blakeney Hardware in Gresham.

Coldest air in nearly two years expected Friday morning

He says sales for faucet covers, space heaters and pipe covers have been through the roof this week.

“It’s been very tough to plan for this because it moved on us very quickly, and we’re all somewhat procrastinators. Everybody is wanting the same thing at the same time, and it’s put the supply chain in a crunch,” said Blakeney.

He says his phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking for faucet covers. He got a last-minute shipment of 600 of them and sold out in three hours.

Experts share tips on how to heat your home safely, keep your electric bill low

“I know everywhere is pretty much sold out,” said Blakeney.

If you’re not able to find a faucet cover that’s OK. There are other ways you can protect it like wrapping it with newspaper or even a towel to keep it dry and then covering it with something like a regular bag or a Styrofoam cup like you find at Whataburger or Dairy Queen to go on top.

“If you can just keep them dry and some kind of thermal break between the air and the pipe it will keep the pipes from bursting,” said Blakeney.

Faucet covers aren’t the only thing selling out fast. People selling firewood on the side of the road say they have seen an increase in sales.

“It’s really hard to find right now. You can’t find it nowhere,” said Christian Bullard, who sells firewood.

Blakeney says he is blessed sales are up, and he is grateful he is able to help his community stay safe.

“Be safe. Use your common sense. Trust what your feelings are,” he said.

Blakeney Hardware says they will stay open even if the weather gets bad, and they hope to get more faucet covers, pipe covers and space heaters in before closing for Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jqu93be00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans discuss impact of cold weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Temperatures bottomed-out in the single-digits and low teens around East Texas. These bitter temperatures impact pipes, cars, and even our first responders. This morning Tyler firefighters responded to a house fire. Deputy fire marshal, Randy Lee shares what they experienced. “We weren’t hindered but we were obviously slowed down, everything the […]
TYLER, TX
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CW33

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX
austinnews.net

Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
US105

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
Newswest9.com

5 things to take out of your car in freezing weather

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy