ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Local podcast host gets probation for sexual exploitation of a child

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUvlN_0jqu8m0l00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andale man known for hosting a leadership podcast was sentenced in court Wednesday after pleading guilty to 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Richard Rierson, 53, was sentenced by a Sedgwick County District Court Judge to 60 months probation with an underlying sentence of 68 months (5 years and 8 months) in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The underlying sentence means if Rierson violates his probation, he will have to serve the underlying sentence.

Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash

On May 26, 2022, Rierson was arrested by Sedgwick County deputies. A spokesperson told KSN at the time the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited Missing Children’s Unit.

The complaint alleged that on 14 occasions, Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He was charged on June 10 and pleaded guilty to the 14 counts on Nov. 8.

The Sedgwick County DA’s Office says Rierson’s probation will be terminated at 36 months if he is compliant with the terms of his probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

City of Wichita releases holiday hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before heading to a library, golf course, or museum over the holiday weekend, you may want to check this list put together by the City of Wichita. It shows that many places will be closed or have shortened hours. Christmas Holiday: -Closed Friday, Dec 23: Wichita Public Golf Courses. -Closed Saturday, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Free! Wichita Art Museum no longer charges general admission

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum has stopped charging general admission to visitors. Entry is now free for the galleries that showcase the museum’s permanent collection. General admission used to cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and $3 for students. “The museum’s founder, Louise Caldwell Murdock, wanted Wichita to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Zoo’s beloved baby chimpanzee has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The baby chimpanzee that brought worldwide attention to the Sedgwick County Zoo has died. The zoo posted a message on Facebook just before noon on Thursday saying that 5-week-old Kucheza was found dead, cradled in his mother’s arms Thursday morning. “Friends, our hearts are broken today. It is with the greatest […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy