Local podcast host gets probation for sexual exploitation of a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andale man known for hosting a leadership podcast was sentenced in court Wednesday after pleading guilty to 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Richard Rierson, 53, was sentenced by a Sedgwick County District Court Judge to 60 months probation with an underlying sentence of 68 months (5 years and 8 months) in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The underlying sentence means if Rierson violates his probation, he will have to serve the underlying sentence.

On May 26, 2022, Rierson was arrested by Sedgwick County deputies. A spokesperson told KSN at the time the arrest came after an ongoing investigation by the Exploited Missing Children’s Unit.

The complaint alleged that on 14 occasions, Rierson unlawfully possessed an image or video of a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He was charged on June 10 and pleaded guilty to the 14 counts on Nov. 8.

The Sedgwick County DA’s Office says Rierson’s probation will be terminated at 36 months if he is compliant with the terms of his probation.

