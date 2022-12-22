Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Facing recession and political pressure, the Fed will move inflation goalposts
Six months from now, we will be in a recession and unemployment will be rising.
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
The 'inflation gorilla' is out of its cage and it isn't coming back down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, portfolio manager says
The Fed has let the "inflation gorilla" out of the cage, JPMorgan Asset Management portfolio manager William Eigen said. Eigen warned that prices won't come down to the Fed's 2% target anytime soon, and the Fed will likely keep rates high. Rate cuts are unlikely after central bankers mistakenly called...
Elon Musk touts beaten-down Tesla stock as a potential bargain - and blasts the Fed for going overboard with interest-rate hikes
Musk said the Tesla selloff might be a "buying opportunity," and blasted the Fed's inflation fight as prices appear to be falling already.
Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
The continued drop in labor costs has economists pointing to private sector profits as a main driver of inflation, undercutting arguments from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to bring down consumer prices that remain around 40-year highs. Unit labor costs, which are measured by the Labor Department to determine how much businesses are paying…
'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
ValueWalk
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
coinchapter.com
Bank of Japan Revises Yield Curve Control Policy
The US Dollar plunged 4% against the Japanese Yen, which resulted in the biggest one-day drop in 24 years. The Bank of Japan announced relaxing yield curve control. The move will make the bank open to more risk-free rates. The BOJ needs to continue moving forward with dropping yield curve...
Mortgage shocks and a China-led inflation spike are among the top 5 global risks of 2023, according to Charles Schwab
Mortgage shocks and re-acceleration of inflation are among the top global risks for markets in 2023. The "biggest risks in a typical year ... are often hiding in plain sight," Schwab's chief investment strategist said. Central banks jacking up interest rates too high and Russia expanding its war in Ukraine...
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
US News and World Report
Japan's Q4 Tankan Factory Mood Set to Weaken on Inflation, Global Slowdown: Reuters Poll
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment likely weakened in the last quarter of 2022 on sustained cost pressures and a bleaker global economic outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday. Shrinking business confidence bodes ill for the world's third-largest economy, as firms brace for labour talks in early...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
BOJ policymaker Takata rules out ending yield cap - Nikkei
TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is not yet in a phase where the central bank can end yield curve control (YCC), its board member Hajime Takata was quoted as saying by the Nikkei daily, brushing aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.
ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
wealthinsidermag.com
Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply
China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
Washington Examiner
Xi Jinping's failing economic policies
Xi Jinping is the paramount leader of China and of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Xi is all-powerful. Xi is incapable of admitting fallibility. That failing undermines economic growth. The fractures in the Chinese economy are becoming wide and obvious, and China is facing an economic earthquake. Xi’s economic...
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace.
