The Hill

Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver

The continued drop in labor costs has economists pointing to private sector profits as a main driver of inflation, undercutting arguments from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to bring down consumer prices that remain around 40-year highs. Unit labor costs, which are measured by the Labor Department to determine how much businesses are paying…
Reuters

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
coinchapter.com

Bank of Japan Revises Yield Curve Control Policy

The US Dollar plunged 4% against the Japanese Yen, which resulted in the biggest one-day drop in 24 years. The Bank of Japan announced relaxing yield curve control. The move will make the bank open to more risk-free rates. The BOJ needs to continue moving forward with dropping yield curve...
US News and World Report

Japan's Q4 Tankan Factory Mood Set to Weaken on Inflation, Global Slowdown: Reuters Poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment likely weakened in the last quarter of 2022 on sustained cost pressures and a bleaker global economic outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday. Shrinking business confidence bodes ill for the world's third-largest economy, as firms brace for labour talks in early...
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
Reuters

BOJ policymaker Takata rules out ending yield cap - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is not yet in a phase where the central bank can end yield curve control (YCC), its board member Hajime Takata was quoted as saying by the Nikkei daily, brushing aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.
wealthinsidermag.com

Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply

China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
Washington Examiner

Xi Jinping's failing economic policies

Xi Jinping is the paramount leader of China and of the Chinese Communist Party, the CCP. Xi is all-powerful. Xi is incapable of admitting fallibility. That failing undermines economic growth. The fractures in the Chinese economy are becoming wide and obvious, and China is facing an economic earthquake. Xi’s economic...
Reuters

Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace.

