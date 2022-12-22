ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kansas ends bowl drought vs. Arkansas in Liberty Bowl

It’s often the case for bowl games. One team is excited to be there while the other accepted the bid reluctantly. That’s certainly the case for the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Kansas (6-6) reached a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Minnesota, Syracuse looking to run in Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota and Syracuse feature standout running backs in Mohamed Ibrahim and Sean Tucker but only one star will actually play in Yankee Stadium. Ibrahim will attempt to complete his remarkable comeback from a ruptured Achilles on Thursday when his Golden Gophers make their first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl against the Orange, who hope another running back can compensate for Tucker’s absence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kalkbrenner has 19 as Creighton takes down Butler 78-56

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points in Creighton’s 78-56 victory against Butler on Thursday night. Kalkbrenner shot 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Bluejays (7-6). Baylor Scheierman added 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma shot 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds. The Bluejays snapped a six-game skid.
OMAHA, NE

