Join us this Saturday, when Shelia Johnson will be welcoming the BariGirls, Kiley and Linda, a mother/daughter duo who had surgical weight loss over 10 and 5 years ago. Their mission in life is to guide and help other post-bariatric surgery people to support their weight loss and health journey. You can find more information on them, including their website and all their social media links, on their linktree page found here – https://linktr.ee/TheBariGirls.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO