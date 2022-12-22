Read full article on original website
Hoosiers can call 211 to find local warming centers
INDIANA (WFIE) - With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is a resource for updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is letting Kentuckians know how best to protect themselves from cold weather. Dr. Zach Harris, a doctor at Norton Healthcare, recommends that everyone stays indoors during this incoming weather, especially those with pre-existing health conditions. It is recommended that anyone who has to go...
Beshear to holiday travelers: stay off roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State leaders are cautioning travelers to hunker down during this freeze for the next two days. “Snow can be plowed, but ice cannot be plowed,” said Secretary Jim Gray of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Metro road crews began loading trucks at 5 p.m. after spending...
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are asking their customers to voluntarily use less electricity. Because of extreme cold temperatures, electric power usage is approaching record levels, and this is causing strain on the electric grid. “Our cooperative crews are working hard to keep the power flowing,”...
KYTC District 5 ‘Snowfighters’ prep for arctic storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 has activated its snow and ice plan, according to a release. The district maintenance staff will stay past closing Thursday with a shift change at midnight. Those crews will...
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
