FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Brice Sensabaugh And Felix Okpara Detail 95-61 Home Win Over Maine
Before Wednesday, Ohio State hadn't cracked 56% shooting as a team in any game all season. In a 34-point win over Maine, the Buckeyes shot 61.2% in their best performance of the season from the field, and the scarlet and gray converted 69% of their field-goal attempts in the final 20 minutes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Best Individual Bowl Performances
Since the first day of 1921, Ohio State has played in 54 bowl games. With one week to go until the Peach Bowl, we take a look at the best individual rushing, passing and receiving performances in those postseason battles. Bowl game rushing leaders. 2021 Sugar Bowl • Trey Sermon...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day “Not Gonna Overreact” After Michigan Loss, Recent Recruiting Misses:
It hasn’t been a banner month for Ohio State. The Buckeyes earned a spot in the College Football Playoff, but that was preceded by the most devastating loss of the Ryan Day era, a second straight defeat to Michigan on Nov. 26. Since then, Ohio State signed a top-10 nationally-ranked recruiting class, but much of the focus on National Signing Day centered around what the Buckeyes didn’t achieve in the 2023 cycle.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class Has the Third-Best Average Prospect Ranking of Any School
Ohio State currently has the sixth-ranked class in 2023 following Early Signing Day, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Recruiting rankings can be weird. Depending on what aspect of a team's ranking one looks at, and even which website is being used, differences in opinion can certainly happen and different thoughts can come to mind, whether positive or negative.
Eleven Warriors
Maryland Tight End Transfer CJ Dippre to Decide Between Ohio State And Alabama on Tuesday
Ohio State is one of two teams in the hunt to land a Big Ten tight end transfer next week. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre announced Friday that he'll choose between the Buckeyes and Alabama when he announces his commitment decision on Tuesday. A true sophomore in 2022, the 6-foot-5,...
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
NBC Sports
C.J. Stroud is still defining his legacy at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During C.J. Stroud‘s second trip to New York in as many years as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he noticed his picture on some of the billboards in Times Square and took a moment to reflect. “I was talking to my mom and my cousins and...
landgrantholyland.com
As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption
Look at the numbers. 2022 is Ryan Day’s fourth season as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His record in those four seasons is 42-5. If we add the victories from 2018, when Day was Interim Coach during Urban Meyer’s suspension, that record extends to 45-5 — a very handsome 90%. (For the record, Meyer’s OSU record was 83-9, or 91.2%.)
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Excited About Ohio State’s 2023 Class Despite Several Notable Misses, Saying Players Who Signed with Buckeyes “Did It For the Right Reasons”
Even though Ohio State signed a class of 20 players on Wednesday that included 18 four-star recruits and one five-star recruit, there’s reason to feel like the recruiting class of 2023 isn’t all that it could be. The Buckeyes failed to land any of the three five-star defensive...
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after law enforcement found them last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
