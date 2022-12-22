ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls Beat Hawks on Buzzer-Beater

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygKym_0jqu7VLb00

Recap of the Chicago Bulls thrilling win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Summary

Despite playing in a second city in two nights, the Chicago Bulls were ready to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Chicago set the tone early by jumping out to an 18-point lead in the first half.

The only bright spot was Trae Young's 29 points in the first half. After the break, Young's teammates showed up and regained control of the game by the end of the third quarter. However, Chicago would not go away.

DeMar DeRozan gave Chicago a two-point lead with 11 seconds left in regulation. Onyeka Okongwu tied the game with an alley-oop on the ensuing possession. Then after a missed shot by DeRozan, Ayo Dosonmu made a putback layup as time expired.

Ten days after Atlanta defeated Chicago at home on a buzzer-beating alley-oop, the Bulls returned the favor.

True to form, Chicago struggled shooting from outside tonight, only hitting 28% of their three-point attempts. To make matters worse, Alex Caruso exited the game early with a sprained shoulder. But the Bulls showed true resiliency tonight in Atlanta.

Young finished the game with 34 points and six assists. Even better, Young made 7-14 three-point attempts. It is safe to say his early-season slump is over.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and AJ Griffin also lit it up from outside, scoring 13 and 14 points, respectively. Onyeka Okongwu filled in nicely for Clint Capela as the big man continues to rehabilitate a strained right calf.

Atlanta's next game is Friday night against the Detroit Pistons in State Farm Arena. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 34 PTS, 6 AST

Onyeka Okongwu - 18 PTS, 11 REB

Dejounte Murray - 15 PTS, 10 AST

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan -28 PTS, 6 REB

Zach LaVine - 22 PTS, 5 REB

Nikola Vucevic - 20 PTS, 7 REB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy