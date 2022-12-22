ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl

The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jets coach Robert Saleh addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans

Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Makes Very Bold Statement On Packers’ Playoff Hopes

The Green Bay Packers did their part in keeping their playoff hopes alive, defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, 24-12. It was arguably one of their best all-around games of the season as the offense moved the ball with success and the defense was dominant. Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Yardbarker

Watch: Vikings win on 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph

That field goal game after the Vikings allowed the Giants to march down the field for a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion with less than two minutes to play. But this Vikings team seems to be built a little different than previous Vikings teams, and games that would have been baffling losses now seem to be turning into close wins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers.

The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Daniel Snyder receiving huge bids for Commanders

While it is still not completely clear what Daniel Snyder’s plans are for the Washington Commanders, he will be making an enormous profit if he does decide to sell. Snyder has received bids “well north” of $7 billion for the franchise, according to Mike Ozanian of Forbes. The sale would also include FedEx Field and... The post Report: Daniel Snyder receiving huge bids for Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA

