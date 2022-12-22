ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa, Christian McCaffrey snubbed for Pro Bowl despite topping fan vote

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not crack the Pro Bowl roster. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL released this year's AFC/NFC Pro Bowl Game rosters on Wednesday, which included several notable snubs.

Despite leading the fan vote at their respective positions, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, were left off the Pro Bowl roster.

Tagovailoa not only led all quarterbacks in the voting but topped the league with 306,861 votes, more than any other player at any position. Dolphins' wideout Tyreek Hill finished second in the fan vote (293,679), followed by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (271,541), Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (264,653) and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (248,279) to round out the top five.

The Dolphins are 8-4 in games Tagovailoa started, and the third-year pro leads the league in yards per completion (13.3), touchdown percentage per pass (6.4) and passer rating (107.8). Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Tagovailoa probably isn't losing much sleep over the snub, even if he's still searching for his first Pro Bowl nod. On Wednesday, he told reporters while it'd be "cool" to make it, he's hoping he won't be available, which would mean the Dolphins were playing in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey led all running backs with 205,990 votes, finishing ahead of Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry (180,799). Only eight players finished with more Pro Bowl votes than McCaffrey.

In 13 games with the Carolina Panthers and 49ers, McCaffrey has recorded 927 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry on the ground. McCaffrey has also grabbed 74 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns.

Since being acquired by the Niners in a trade with the Panthers back in October, the 49ers have lost only once and continue to ride a seven-game winning streak after clinching the NFC West last week.

Having already solidified himself as one of the league's premier backs, McCaffrey has shockingly made the Pro Bowl only once in his seven-year career.

