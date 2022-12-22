ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs benefit from loaded Western Conference

The Warriors are back home following a disastrous six-game Eastern Conference road trip that saw them go 1-5. Despite their current 15-18 record, along with injuries to vital star players like Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' chances to finishing first in the Western Conference aren't aren't in bad shape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism

Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces New Fortnite Skin in Chapter 4

The Greek Freak's dominance can now extend beyond an NBA court. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced a partnership with Fortnite that includes playable skins of his likeness. The game series teased the collaboration Dec. 5 in a trailer for Chapter 4. Antetokounmpo joins an illustrious list of athletes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups

If early wake-up calls, piles of gifts and plates full of food aren't enough excitement for you, the NBA is once again providing an escape. We have another loaded slate of action this Christmas Day, with Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić on the docket.
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading into Christmas Day

Deciphering the NBA's 2022-23 hierarchy feels like an increasingly futile pursuit every week. As we roll into this year's slate of Christmas Day games, the parity throughout the league is absurd. The Cleveland Cavaliers lead in net rating, but they're hardly running away from a field that includes 17 teams between plus-3.0 and minus-2.0.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract

Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Mark Warkentien Dies at Age 69; Won 2008-09 NBA Executive of the Year with Nuggets

Former Denver Nuggets general manager Mark Warkentien died Friday at the age of 69, the team announced:. The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing of former Executive of the Year Mark Warkentein. <br><br>Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/wchtYRNfjg">pic.twitter.com/wchtYRNfjg</a>. UNLV, where Warkentien...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism

Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):. Szczerbiak, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy