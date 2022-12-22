ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism

Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
Kendrick Perkins lambastes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving amid Nets win streak

The Brooklyn Nets had a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. Not only were they reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request during the offseason, they also had to navigate Kyrie Irving’s questionable taste in films, Ben Simmons’ uncertain commitment to winning, and Steve Nash’s firing. However, the Nets seem to have put that behind them, as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak. But it seems as if this torrid stretch still hasn’t earned them the good graces of notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins.
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading into Christmas Day

Deciphering the NBA's 2022-23 hierarchy feels like an increasingly futile pursuit every week. As we roll into this year's slate of Christmas Day games, the parity throughout the league is absurd. The Cleveland Cavaliers lead in net rating, but they're hardly running away from a field that includes 17 teams between plus-3.0 and minus-2.0.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists." According to B/R's Chris Haynes, Davis will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. If his...
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract

Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
Mark Warkentien Dies at Age 69; Won 2008-09 NBA Executive of the Year with Nuggets

Former Denver Nuggets general manager Mark Warkentien died Friday at the age of 69, the team announced:. The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing of former Executive of the Year Mark Warkentein. <br><br>Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/wchtYRNfjg">pic.twitter.com/wchtYRNfjg</a>. UNLV, where Warkentien...
Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism

Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):. Szczerbiak, who...
Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups

If early wake-up calls, piles of gifts and plates full of food aren't enough excitement for you, the NBA is once again providing an escape. We have another loaded slate of action this Christmas Day, with Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić on the docket.
Suns' Mikal Bridges Apologizes for Deandre Ayton Spat: 'It Was F--ked Up on My End'

Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges has apologized for his exchange with teammate Deandre Ayton toward the end of Phoenix's 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. "To do that, I feel like it was embarrassment on just DA's part because I'm just going at him like that," he told reporters Friday. "It messed me up. It was f--ked up on my end, and I apologized to him and the team after for it."
