The Brooklyn Nets had a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. Not only were they reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request during the offseason, they also had to navigate Kyrie Irving’s questionable taste in films, Ben Simmons’ uncertain commitment to winning, and Steve Nash’s firing. However, the Nets seem to have put that behind them, as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak. But it seems as if this torrid stretch still hasn’t earned them the good graces of notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO