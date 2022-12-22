Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Fire Back at Warriors Fan's Steph Curry Comments
The two Brooklyn Nets stars went back and forth with this Golden State Warriors fan
Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup
Kevin Durant wants to see an Allen Iverson vs Steph Curry matchup.
Kevin Durant Reveals How Jacque Vaughn Turned Nets Around
After a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared an interesting story
Steve Kerr Speaks on Kevin Durant's Success With Nets: 'He's The Same Guy'
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised his former superstar forward Kevin Durant and his success with the Brooklyn Nets
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets
LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism
Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Ripped by NBA Twitter for Blowing Late Lead vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks were tied with or leading the Chicago Bulls for all but four-tenths of a second in the second half Friday. However, that's all the Bulls needed as DeMar DeRozan knocked down the game-winning jumper in the final second to lead his team to a 118-117 road win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Kendrick Perkins lambastes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving amid Nets win streak
The Brooklyn Nets had a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. Not only were they reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request during the offseason, they also had to navigate Kyrie Irving’s questionable taste in films, Ben Simmons’ uncertain commitment to winning, and Steve Nash’s firing. However, the Nets seem to have put that behind them, as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak. But it seems as if this torrid stretch still hasn’t earned them the good graces of notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins.
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading into Christmas Day
Deciphering the NBA's 2022-23 hierarchy feels like an increasingly futile pursuit every week. As we roll into this year's slate of Christmas Day games, the parity throughout the league is absurd. The Cleveland Cavaliers lead in net rating, but they're hardly running away from a field that includes 17 teams between plus-3.0 and minus-2.0.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lakers' Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely with Stress Injury in Foot
The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. The news release cited "extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists." According to B/R's Chris Haynes, Davis will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. If his...
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract
Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
Mark Warkentien Dies at Age 69; Won 2008-09 NBA Executive of the Year with Nuggets
Former Denver Nuggets general manager Mark Warkentien died Friday at the age of 69, the team announced:. The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing of former Executive of the Year Mark Warkentein. <br><br>Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/wchtYRNfjg">pic.twitter.com/wchtYRNfjg</a>. UNLV, where Warkentien...
Nic Claxton's Shooting Wows NBA Twitter as Kevin Durant, Nets Beat Giannis, Bucks
Have a night, Nic Claxton. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday at the Barclays Center to improve to 21-12 on the season, and it was Claxton who impressed with a remarkable shooting performance. The fourth-year center finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three...
Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism
Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):. Szczerbiak, who...
Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups
If early wake-up calls, piles of gifts and plates full of food aren't enough excitement for you, the NBA is once again providing an escape. We have another loaded slate of action this Christmas Day, with Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić on the docket.
Suns' Mikal Bridges Apologizes for Deandre Ayton Spat: 'It Was F--ked Up on My End'
Phoenix Suns star Mikal Bridges has apologized for his exchange with teammate Deandre Ayton toward the end of Phoenix's 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. "To do that, I feel like it was embarrassment on just DA's part because I'm just going at him like that," he told reporters Friday. "It messed me up. It was f--ked up on my end, and I apologized to him and the team after for it."
Rockets vs. Mavericks Takeaways: Too Much Luka, Jabari Smith Jr. Shines, Washington Over Nix
The Houston Rockets put up a great fight to overcome a 16-point deficit, but Luka Doncic was too much in a 112-106 loss to the Mavericks.
Kevin Durant reveals Jacque Vaughn’s unique strategy toward improving Nets’ rebounding woes
Jacque Vaughn has done many things differently during his six weeks as Brooklyn Nets head coach. At the top of the list is his direct approach to holding his team accountable for mental lapses or lack of hustle. The most glaring example of this is Vaughn’s frequent quick timeouts after...
NBA Christmas Odds: Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks for a Christmas Day showdown at the American Airlines Arena. It’s the holiday season and time to look at our NBA Christmas Odds series and make a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 134-130 to...
