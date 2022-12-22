ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine. With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics. After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard...
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB

Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
Jalen Hurts may miss more than just today’s game

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Cowboys, and that may not be the only game he misses. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ next game, New Year’s Day against the Saints, won’t be determined until the team’s medical staff sees how he responds to rest and treatment next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
George Kittle produces multiple TDs in back-to-back games for San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle is scorching right now, and that’s good news for a San Francisco 49ers offense gearing up for a hopeful run through the NFL Playoffs. Through Kittle’s first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Iowa product and star tight end had 500 yards receiving but just 4 touchdowns. That has changed since quarterback Brock Purdy entered the lineup.
49ers improve to 11-4 with 37-20 victory over Commanders

The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for a 114.6 passer rating.
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
NFL 2022 Week 16 early inactives: Tyler Huntley officially active for Ravens

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Ravens knew they would not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available for Saturday’s home game against the Falcons as he was ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury, but there was a bit of uncertainty about the status of Tyler Huntley.
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season

The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Vikings beat Giants on 61-yard field goal at the whistle

The Vikings and Giants came into Saturday having played 21 one-score games between them, so there was little doubt about how things would play out in Minneapolis. Justin Jefferson caught a 17-yard touchdown with three minutes left to play to give the Vikings a 24-16 lead over the Giants, but the Giants were able to move the ball into Vikings territory on a 32-yard catch and run by wide receiver Darius Slayton. They would get down to a fourth-and-two from the 27-yard-line and chose to give the ball to Saquon Barkley, who sprinted through the line for an easy touchdown.
Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB

Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so. On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.
