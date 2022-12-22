Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes is six away from breaking NFL record for consecutive completions
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks. Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.
What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves
Kansas City shuffled some pieces around in advance of Saturday’s game against Seattle.
Yardbarker
Watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine. With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics. After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard...
NBC Sports
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB
Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts may miss more than just today’s game
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Cowboys, and that may not be the only game he misses. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ next game, New Year’s Day against the Saints, won’t be determined until the team’s medical staff sees how he responds to rest and treatment next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
FOX Sports
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
saturdaytradition.com
George Kittle produces multiple TDs in back-to-back games for San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle is scorching right now, and that’s good news for a San Francisco 49ers offense gearing up for a hopeful run through the NFL Playoffs. Through Kittle’s first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Iowa product and star tight end had 500 yards receiving but just 4 touchdowns. That has changed since quarterback Brock Purdy entered the lineup.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson feels great, not worried about injuries
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol last week, but the team decided to rest him in Week 15 to be cautious. After sitting out against the Arizona Cardinals, Wilson says he feels great this week going into a Christmas Day showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy hits George Kittle for 34-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 14-7
The 49ers came out firing in the second half and now have taken a 14-7 lead. Quarterback Brock Purdy fired a 34-yard strike to tight end George Kittle in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. On the opening possession of the second half, Purdy tarted with a pair of...
NBC Sports
49ers improve to 11-4 with 37-20 victory over Commanders
The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for a 114.6 passer rating.
Cardinals place CB Byron Murphy on IR, make other moves for Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves ahead of their Sunday night matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They ended the season of cornerback Byron Murphy, signed a player to the active roster and elevated two from the practice squad. Murphy, who missed the last five weeks with...
NBC Sports
Craig Wrolstad on late Patriots fumble: Rhamondre Stevenson was not “controlled” by defense
Another Patriots game, another pool report explaining a key call that kept them from winning. This week, referee Craig Wrolstad explained the decision to not rule that running back Rhamondre Stevenson‘s forward progress had been stopped before he fumbled inside the Cincinnati 10. Down 22-18 (after trailing 22-0), the...
NBC Sports
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains why he’s “got no beef” with Washington anymore
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Washington from 2010 through 2013. It was an excellent opportunity for the young coach to work with his father, Mike Shanahan, Washington's head coach. That run in Washington didn't end well, though. The Shanahans were fired on December...
NBC Sports
NFL 2022 Week 16 early inactives: Tyler Huntley officially active for Ravens
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Ravens knew they would not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available for Saturday’s home game against the Falcons as he was ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury, but there was a bit of uncertainty about the status of Tyler Huntley.
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season
The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Kickoff to Titans-Texans Game Delayed
In response to a request from Nashville Mayor John Cooper, the start of the AFC South matchup has been pushed to 1:02 p.m. (CST).
NBC Sports
Vikings beat Giants on 61-yard field goal at the whistle
The Vikings and Giants came into Saturday having played 21 one-score games between them, so there was little doubt about how things would play out in Minneapolis. Justin Jefferson caught a 17-yard touchdown with three minutes left to play to give the Vikings a 24-16 lead over the Giants, but the Giants were able to move the ball into Vikings territory on a 32-yard catch and run by wide receiver Darius Slayton. They would get down to a fourth-and-two from the 27-yard-line and chose to give the ball to Saquon Barkley, who sprinted through the line for an easy touchdown.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Chris Streveler replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback in third quarter
Zach Wilson is out. Chris Streveler is in. The Jets have benched Wilson in the third quarter in favor of Streveler, who was elevated for Thursday’s game from the practice squad. New York had only three first downs with Wilson in, as the quarterback was 9-of-18 for 92 yards...
NBC Sports
Ask Papa: Purdy is 'complete package' as 49ers' long-term QB
Is Brock Purdy the 49ers' long-term answer at the quarterback position? Greg Papa certainly believes so. On the latest "Ask Papa" segment, the 49ers broadcaster was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what he has seen from the rookie that leads him to believe Purdy has a chance to be San Francisco's long-term answer at the position.
