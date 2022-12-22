ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early signing period | Signatures arrive for Air Force football

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun celebrates with the team as he holds up their trophy after the Air Force Falcons defeat the Louisville Cardinals during the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals and won the bowl game by a score of 31-28. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette) Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

Air Force football signed at least 28 players as the early signing period opened Thursday, with at least nine being three-star recruits.

The early numbers indicate there was little to no impact from the Falcons status on probation for self-reported recruiting violations or from rules changes that will again require service academy graduates to serve at least two years on active duty before being eligible to pursue professional sports.

Last year at this point the Falcons signed three, three-star recruits in December and in 2020, though their overall December haul was 36 signees.

Because of the appointment process, Air Force cannot comment on its signees or release the list. The players below were confirmed independently by The Gazette. Further, their signatures are not binding by the NCAA.

Noteworthy among the class to this point -- Ripp Perez, the son of former Air Force quarterback Rob Perez; Luke Gall, a three-star running back who rushed for 2,000 yards and 40 touchdowns while earning Missouri Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year and Hunter Hendrix, a linebacker with multiple FBS offers from Army and Conference USA.

Air Force's full list, as compiled by The Gazette:

Jonathan Ashford OT 6-4 315 Edmond, Okla. (Santa Fe)

Keegan Bass WR 5-10 170 Mustang, Okla.

Vinnie Canosa* LB 6-1 225 Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona)

Will Courtney S 6-1 180 Austin, Texas (Westlake)

Dominic Diaz LS 6-1 220 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Blake Fletcher* LB 6-3 220 Racine, Wisc. (Horlick)

Kaden Freeman DL 6-3 235 Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

Ian Fisher OL 6-4 290 Peachtree City, Ga. (McIntosh)

Luke Gall* RB 5-11 200 Carthage, Mo.

Charlie Gleason OLB 6-4 220 Stillwater, Minn. (Stillwater Senior)

Carson Hall DL 6-3 275 Ranburne, Ala.

Houston Hendrix* LB 6-2 185 Boerne, Texas

Ryan Henning* RB 5-10 185 Lincoln, Calif.

Evan Keefe OL 6-3 275 Muskogee, Okla. (Hilldale)

Devin Jordan* DB 6-2 190 Eden Prairie, Minn.

Luke Logan TE 6-5 230 Suwanee, Ga. (Lambert)

Anthony Murphy II* LB 6-3 220 Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Hartley)

Bryce Olson K 5-11 180 Fort Collins (Fossil Ridge)

Dane Parker S 6-1 180 Puyallup, Wash.

Justus Perales OL 6-3 260 Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest)

Ripp Perez P 6-2 195 Brookhaven, Ga. (Marist)

Skye Richardson OL 6-5 298 Roswell, Ga. (Blessed Trinity)

Dixon Gray Ryan* DE 6-5 250 Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran)

Gage Spencer RB 5-9 190 Cecil, Ala. (Macon East)

Griffin Stalfort OL 6-2 280 Chandler, Ariz. (Hamilton)

Kade Steadman DL 6-2 240 Meridian, Idaho (Rocky Mountain)

Grant Wayne WR 6-2 180 Murrieta, Calif. (Vista)

Anthony Wenson* WR 6-1 185 Liberty, Mo.

Dermot White RB 5-9 185 Plano, Texas (West)

*-Rated as a three-star recruit by a major recruiting service

The Denver Gazette

