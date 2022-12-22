Effective: 2022-12-23 21:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch, however wind continues gusting at 40 to 50 mph, especially near Saginaw Bay. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow at night will worsen the effect of low visibility for travelers. Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills remaining around 15 degrees below zero tonight through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations up to 1 inch late tonight into Saturday.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO