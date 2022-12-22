Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 21:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch, however wind continues gusting at 40 to 50 mph, especially near Saginaw Bay. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow at night will worsen the effect of low visibility for travelers. Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills remaining around 15 degrees below zero tonight through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations up to 1 inch late tonight into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Eaton; Ingham; Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Occasional snow showers will continue into Christmas Day. Roads will remain icy or snow covered. Areas of blowing snow remain possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 25 degrees below zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN and Western St. Joseph IN Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Comments / 0