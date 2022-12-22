Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Power Shortages Persist, Nearly 9 Million Ukrainians Without Electricity
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained. "Naturally,...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Record 2023 Bond Bill Underscores Rising Debt Burden
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's sovereign floating rate bond redemptions will hit a record high next year, underscoring the fiscal challenge facing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he raises the spending ceiling to fund a social welfare package. Redemptions on the LFT bonds, which are linked to benchmark interest...
US News and World Report
South Korean Inflation Expectations Hit 7-Month Low
SEOUL (Reuters) - A major measure of the inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end. Consumers expected inflation for the next 12 months to be a median 3.8%, the...
US News and World Report
Canada's First Quantum CEO Holds Talks With Panama Minister: Source
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -The Chief Executive Officer of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met Panama's commerce and industry minister on Monday to discuss disagreements over the firm's copper operations in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall flew to Panama over Christmas to...
US News and World Report
Tunisia Union Threatens to 'Occupy the Streets,' Rejects 2023 Budget
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT union will hold mass protests and "occupy the streets" soon to show its rejection of next year's austerity budget, the leader of the union said on Monday, in its strongest challenge to the government of President Kais Saied yet. The union, with more than...
US News and World Report
Russia Could Hike Rates in 2023 if Inflation Risks Have Big Impact -Cenbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia could raise interest rates in 2023 if inflationary risks such as labour shortages and import restrictions have a meaningful impact, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told the RBC daily in an interview. The bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final...
US News and World Report
Apple Japan Hit With $98 Million in Back Taxes Nikkei
(Reuters) - Apple Inc's Japan unit is being charged 13 billion yen ($97.82 million) in additional taxes by Tokyo for bulk sales of iPhoneS and other Apple devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, Nikkei reported on Monday citing sources. According to the newspaper, bulk...
US News and World Report
Russia Ready to Resume Gas Supplies to Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline -Novak
(Reuters) -Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Five Facts on Fiji's New Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's 12th prime minister on Friday, ending a political impasse that had gripped the small Pacific island nation in the 10 days since an undecisive election. The parliament convened on Christmas Eve to vote in Rabuka, who was handed the job for a second time.
US News and World Report
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
US News and World Report
Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax on Drug Producers to Plug Budget Gap
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has imposed a windfall tax on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, as it tries to plug holes in the state budget. According to a government decree late on Friday, the rate increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Is Concerned by China's 'Provocative Military Activity' Near Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's military activity near Taiwan, which it called "provocative" and "destabilizing," the White House said on Monday. "We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our long-standing commitments and consistent with our one China...
US News and World Report
Sanctions Forcing Russia's Sberbank to Close UAE Office, Company Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Seeks India PM Modi's Help With 'Peace Formula'
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures...
US News and World Report
Qatar Expresses 'Extreme Concern' Over Taliban Bar on Female Staff - Statement
(Reuters) - Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday. The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to...
US News and World Report
'The ICU Is Full': Medical Staff on Frontline of China's COVID Fight Say Hospitals Are 'Overwhelmed'
BEIJING (Reuters) - In more than three decades of emergency medicine, Beijing-based doctor Howard Bernstein said, he has never seen anything like this. Patients are arriving at his hospital in ever-increasing numbers; almost all are elderly and many are very unwell with COVID and pneumonia symptoms, he said. Bernstein's account...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Announces Planned Border Re-Opening With China as Omicron Surges at Christmas
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, grappling with a new wave of COVID-19 infections, took another step towards loosening its pandemic-related restrictions on Saturday when Hong Kong's leader announced it would aim to re-open its borders with the mainland by mid-January. Speaking at a news conference upon returning from Beijing, Hong Kong Chief...
US News and World Report
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Reports China's Largest Incursion Yet to Air Defence Zone
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. Of the aircraft, 43 also crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer...
US News and World Report
Harry and Meghan Dismiss Sun Apology for Offending Column as 'PR Stunt'
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday dismissed an apology by the tabloid Sun newspaper for publishing a column highly critical of Meghan as a "PR stunt" and said the newspaper had not contacted her to say sorry. In the column, television presenter Jeremy Clarkson...
Comments / 0